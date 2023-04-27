Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft
Published

Colts’ first-round pick leaves Cowboys’ Micah Parsons unimpressed: ‘I don’t necessarily love the pick’

The Colts drafted former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 27

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is not sold on quarterback Anthony Richardson. 

Despite concern over his experience leading up to draft night, Richardson was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 4 overall pick. 

Anthony Richardson with Roger Goodell

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, left, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Parsons was among those who questioned the decision. 

"I don’t necessarily love the pick," he said during Bleacher Report’s live coverage of the draft. 

"I think the Justin Fields and the Jalen Hurts and those guys made this pick more valuable than it was. You know, that threat of the legs and what’s going on in the league right now – guys that are going to be more able to evade."

Jalen Hurts looks for the end zone

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts plays the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

He continued: "I think this is a reactionary pick. I don’t see – no other year would I think I would see a pick like this." 

Richardson put up modest numbers in his only year as Florida’s starter. He completed 53.8% of his passes for 2,549 yards, with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 654 yards and nine scores.

"Just the lack of experience," Parsons explained.  "He doesn’t have multiple years starting and this year it wasn’t like an absurd dominance, where it was like a Joe Burrow year." 

Anthony Richardson at the draft

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

"I’m not necessarily excited, but you could always prove me wrong."

Richardson’s athletic performance and willingness to learn, could make him the right fit in Indianapolis. 

This will be the seventh straight season the Colts have used a different opening day starter, and last season they went through three starters in 17 games. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.