Colts' Daniel Jones could be next quarterback to find home in make-or-break year: 'Really enjoy being here'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

No matter if he’s battered, bruised, bloodied or all of the above as he was in Germany this past week, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is always going to love a victory.

The Colts came away with their eighth win of the season, this time taking down the Atlanta Falcons in overtime thanks to yet another stellar performance by running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been among the MVP frontrunners 10 weeks into the season.

But Jones, the NFL’s leader in passing yards this season after a 255-yard performance with a touchdown pass in the 31-25 win in Berlin, deserves plenty of credit for how good the Colts have been. It’s fair to say no one expected this Indianapolis group to be among the top Super Bowl contenders, but Jones and company have silenced all doubters as they enter the bye week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

At this time last season, Jones was at rock bottom for a franchise quarterback. The New York Giants — the team that selected him No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and handed him a $160 million long-term extension in March 2023 — pulled the plug and released him. He ended up finding a home in Minnesota, where the Vikings signed him to their practice squad.

The truth was Jones, and the rest of the NFL world, didn’t know where exactly he would land. More importantly, his days as a starting quarterback in this league were no longer guaranteed.

Of course, that all changed when he joined the Colts this offseason, won the quarterback competition with Anthony Richardson on the depth chart and has been rock steady for head coach Shane Steichen ever since. It’s a fascinating story this season, but one that mirrors players like Sam Darnold, his former teammate in Minnesota, and Baker Mayfield.

DANIEL JONES TOUTS VIKINGS' COACHES FOR THEIR PREP WORK IN WORRYING GIANTS ADMISSION

"I haven’t reflected on it all that much I guess at this point," Jones told Fox News Digital when asked if he feels he could be the next quarterback solidifying a new home in the league. "We’re in the middle of it now, and like I said earlier, there’s still a lot ahead of us. But I do feel very fortunate to be here. This time a year ago was obviously very different for me and kind of finding what was next and where I was going to go. … The opportunity to join the Colts and play with these guys has been incredible. Been very fortunate that way, and yeah, I think I’ve learned a lot in New York and starting my career there. Grateful for that, but you try to learn along the way and take advantage of the opportunities you have."

To Jones’ point, there’s still a lot left to do this season. As someone whose work ethic has never been questioned, he believes the bye week can be used to figure out what needs to be cleaned up. But there are certainly positives to take away from what has transpired over 10 games in Indianapolis.

"Obviously, the most important football is what’s ahead here in November and December," said Jones, who was spending his first day back in the States working with FedEx for its "Power Move" campaign. "So, we’re certainly happy where we’re at to start the season this way, but at this point, you try to build on it and clean up what’s hurt you in some spots and see if that’s something you can build on going forward into the rest of the season."

The first goal is obviously to make the playoffs, which would be Jones’ second trip in his seven NFL seasons. He has a playoff win under his belt — a victory over the Vikings during the 2022 season — which ultimately solidified the Giants’ belief that he was their quarterback of the future.

But perhaps the Colts have found their own in Jones, who has thrown 15 touchdowns to seven interceptions while rushing for 143 yards and five scores. He signed a one-year, $14 million deal this offseason, making him a free agent at the end of the year.

Colts fans have enjoyed what "Indiana Jones" has brought to the position, and it’s clear he’s thriving with players like Taylor, who said Jones shares many similarities with his former Giants teammate Saquon Barkley. Rookie tight end Ty Warren and veteran receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Josh Downs have all played massive roles in getting open for Jones — and, of course, the offensive line has done its part in both the run and pass game to keep the offense humming.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pieces of the puzzle seem to be in place for the Colts. The question is, will the quarterback stay in place?

"I’ll say I have really enjoyed it here," Jones said when asked if he sees this as his long-term home. "We have a special group in the locker room. A special group of players. I really enjoy playing for these coaches, working with Shane and his staff.

"Indy is a sports town. They’re really passionate and supportive of us and all the teams here. As far as the future, I really haven’t thought about that a ton. We got a lot on our plate right now, but I do really enjoy being here, and I’ve really liked it."