Indianapolis Colts
Published

Colts' clock management comes under fire in loss to Steelers, sparks criticism toward Jeff Saturday

The Steelers won the game 24-17

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Indianapolis Colts came under fire for the play-calling and decision-making at the end of their 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

The Colts had all three of their timeouts left under 2 minutes to play against the Steelers. After converting on fourth down, Matt Ryan took a first-down sack. On the next play, he would scramble for 14 yards and on third down the team decided to try another run play get the first down but they failed to get it. The team only used their first timeout after the Taylor run.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) talks on the sidelines during a timeout during an NFL game between the Pittsburg Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts on November 28, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) talks on the sidelines during a timeout during an NFL game between the Pittsburg Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts on November 28, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ryan then threw an incomplete pass toward Parris Campbell, despite the contact that could’ve warranted a penalty.

While the Colts had several miscues in the game and were down 16-3 at the half, NFL fans watching the end of the game piled on the strangeness of the last Colts drive.

Saturday’s inexperience was a talking point when he took the job two weeks ago.

Head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

Head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Ryan finished 22-for-34 with 199 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Pittman. Taylor led the team with 86 rushing yards. Jelani Woods had eight catches for 98 yards.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Pittsburgh, who came into the game losers of three of their last four, improved 4-7 on the season while Indianapolis fell to 4-7-1.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

