José Mourinho Responds To Real Madrid Return Rumors, Names His Favorite Club

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José Mourinho has directly responded to the growing speculation linking him with a sensational return to Real Madrid as a replacement for Alvaro Arbeloa.

The legendary Portuguese coach, currently in charge of Benfica, also took a moment to reflect on his emotional tenure at Roma, describing the Italian capital as the standout environment of his illustrious career.

Perez drives the pursuit

Amid intense reports that 15-time European champions are keen on a reunion, Mourinho has played down the rumors by focusing on his current project.

He is currently in charge of Benfica, but reports suggest Florentino Perez is driving the pursuit of his former manager to restore stability to a side that has struggled under Arbeloa.

When pressed on the links to Real Madrid, the 'Special One' remained tight-lipped about a return to La Liga.

Mourinho breaks silence on Madrid links

Instead of fueling the fire regarding a second stint in the Spanish capital, the 63-year-old insisted that his focus remains on the job at hand in Lisbon.

"My next target is to bring Benfica back to the Champions League," he stated in an interview with Il Giornale, seemingly cooling talk of an immediate departure, despite reports of a manageable break clause in his contract with the Portuguese giants.

The response comes amid warnings from former Los Blancos star Guti, who suggested that Mourinho is no longer in his prime phase and that Perez should look elsewhere for a tactical spark.

Roma remains the 'best place' for Jose

Reflecting on his storied career, which includes trophy-laden spells at Chelsea, Inter, and Real Madrid, Mourinho made a surprising admission about his time in the Italian capital.

Despite being sacked by Roma in January 2024, he holds the club and its fanbase in the highest regard.

"For me, it’s been the best place in my career. I’ve never felt such an incredible environment around a football team. The Olimpico was always full," Mourinho revealed.

The Portuguese manager guided Roma to Conference League glory in 2022 and the Europa League final the following year, creating a bond with the supporters that he believes is unmatched.

He added on their struggles since his exit: "Not even when I won the Champions League did I see scenes like those. My Roma is finished. I don’t want to say anything else. Actually, just one thing. Nobody should blame the Roma fans for not winning. The Roma fans are the ones who support the team, and nobody should touch them."

Pressure building on Arbeloa

While Mourinho focuses on Benfica, the pressure continues to mount at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Arbeloa was appointed to lead the first team in January following Xabi Alonso’s departure, but he is under intense pressure after a poor run of results, and the hierarchy is reportedly searching for an elite figure to navigate a transition period.

While Mourinho is a primary candidate for Perez, he is not the only name in the hat for the job.

Other high-profile managers such as Argentina's Lionel Scaloni, USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino, and Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness have all been linked with the post.

If Mourinho were to return, it would mark his first stint in Madrid since 2010-2013, a period defined by his intense rivalry with Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.