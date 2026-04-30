Flyers defenseman Cam York fires stick into stands after scoring overtime series-clincher vs Penguins

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Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York did more than just end the Pittsburgh Penguins' season by scoring the overtime winner in Game 6 -- he launched his stick to the edges of the stratosphere during the celebrations.

York scored the game-winning goal with 2:28 left in overtime, giving the Flyers a 1-0 series-clinching win over the Penguins on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

York fired a wrist shot through traffic that found the back of the net, sending the Flyers’ faithful into a frenzy. The 25-year-old defenseman turned around in celebration and roared to the crowd before winding up and flinging his stick into the stands.

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The Flyers’ overtime hero said he blacked out in celebration.

"I hope everyone's OK," York said with a laugh. "Definitely don't want a lawsuit. Just honestly blacked out. I didn't know what to do. I was so excited."

The Flyers took a 3-0 series lead, but the Penguins battled back to win Games 4 and 5, threatening to pull off a historic comeback. York said the team knew it was going to be a grind to take down their in-state counterparts.

"Just tried to put it there," York said. "We knew that it was going to be a greasy one. It felt really good to see that one go in."

"So happy for the guys in that room. We battled all year long for this position."

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Despite being down 3-0, the Penguins never wavered in their faith that they could rally and force a decisive Game 7. They tried to become the fifth team in NHL history to win a series after falling behind 3-0.

"We were a shot away from going back to Pittsburgh for Game 7," Sidney Crosby said. "It comes down to bounces sometimes. Putting yourself in that position is tough. I think we all had a lot of belief we could dig ourselves out of it. It's just unfortunate we got behind early in the series."

"It's a lot right now," Penguins coach Dan Muse said. "At no point am I expecting the season to end today."

Flyers goalie Dan Vladar was outstanding in the win, saving all 42 shots he faced from the Penguins.

The Flyers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020, when they last reached the second round in the bubble season. They are in the second round in a full NHL season for the first time since 2012.

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Flyers coach Rick Tocchet is in his first season as the team’s head coach and said he understands the frustration of the fan base for the lack of playoff success over the past decade.

"It's been a long time," Tocchet said. "I know there's been a lot of frustration."

The Flyers will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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