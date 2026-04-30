UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer expects White House fights to be 'a spectacle' as event approaches

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In roughly six weeks, arguably the most anticipated UFC event of all time will take place when some of the best fighters in the world will be in the Octagon at the South Lawn of the White House.

UFC Freedom 250, also known as UFC White House, will take place on June 14, President Donald Trump's 80th birthday, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

In-ring announcer Bruce Buffer is limiting his excitement for the time being, saying he has "a lot of other exciting things to do before then," but "I'll get super excited that week."

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But while reserving his excitement until it gets closer, he already knows the importance of the event.

"I think because of how much publicity it's going to receive and everything else, it's going to be one of the most highly viewed, not the most highly viewed, UFC event in history," Buffer told Fox News Digital.

"Obviously, it's an honor for the fighters to fight on the White House lawns and an honor for me to announce and do my part. It's another show, but it's gonna be a spectacle, that's for sure."

Some UFC fans were rather disappointed when the card was announced, however. A long-awaited Conor McGregor return, which fans have wanted to be against Michael Chandler, is not happening, and while everyone clamored for a heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, that, too, is not happening.

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The card is still nothing to sneeze at, though, as Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria will headline the event for the UFC Lightweight Championship, with Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane serving as the co-main event.

"It's an exciting card. Listen, every time the fans say it's a little underwhelming or whatever, it becomes one of the most exciting events that there is," Buffer said. "You have fight nights where you don't recognize some of the names and go, 'Oh, what's this all about?' Then you watch the fights and go, 'Oh my God, look at these fights. They're incredible.' Right?

"All I can say is, be appreciative of the fact that you have the UFC entertainment to watch, that they're providing the entertainment value, and the fighters are putting their blood, sweat, and tears on the line. There's a lot of events, not every one's going to have Jon Jones and Conor. And I think whenever they come and they fight again, I would love to see Jon fight again. I would love to see Conor fight again. But until then, we've got a lot of great fighters out there, a lot of great fights to watch. So to me, it's always exciting."

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Chandler will fight Mauricio Ruffy, and other fighters on the card include Bo Nickal and Sean O'Malley.

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