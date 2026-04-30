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Fever's Sophie Cunningham has priceless reaction to Blake Shelton showing up to practice

Cunningham says she 'lost all focus' when she saw the country music star

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Country music star Blake Shelton showed up to the Indiana Fever's practice, and Sophie Cunningham was floored.

Cunningham, 29, was in the middle of practice when she saw the eight-time Grammy nominee, and she lost all focus.

Cunningham walked over to Shelton with her jaw dropped and simply stated, "I just lost all focus. Stop it."

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Sophie Cunningham and Blake Shelton

(Left) Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) warms up before the start of the game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Aug. 17, 2025. (Right) Blake Shelton performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 24, 2026. (David Butler II/Imagn Images;Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Shelton showed her his custom Fever jersey, with his own last name and the No. 7. He then embraced her and said it was good to meet her.

Cunningham was in disbelief at Shelton’s jersey saying, "That is so good." Shortly after, Fever coach Stephanie White introduced Shelton to the entire team.

Caitlin Clark was shown in the video welcoming Shelton to practice. The 49-year-old left practice after taking some pictures and said, "See you guys!"

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Blake Shelton singing and playing guitar on stage at The Grand Ole Opry

Blake Shelton performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Cunningham seized the moment and responded, "See you, Blake," while laughing.

The Fever met Shelton a day before they played their second preseason game. They won their first preseason game 109-91 over the New York Liberty, despite Clark not shooting well.

Clark was 2-for-10 shooting as she looked to shake the rust off after playing in just 13 games last season while dealing with a litany of injuries. Cunningham had 13 points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals in the win in just 14 minutes of work.

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Sophie Cunningham warming up before a basketball game at Mohegan Sun Arena

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham warms up before the game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Aug. 17, 2025. (David Butler II/Imagn Images)

Cunningham, like Clark, is also returning from injury this season. She tore her MCL last August and missed the remainder of the season.

The Fever’s second preseason game is against the Dallas Wings on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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