Steelers nab road victory against Colts thanks to clutch Kenny Pickett drive

The Pittsburgh Steelers clawed their way to victory against the Indianapolis Colts on the road Monday night, 24-17, thanks to a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

Kenny Pickett led the Steelers on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Benny Snell touchdown and a successful two-point conversation attempt thanks to a pass to George Pickens. Pittsburgh took a seven-point lead with 9:44 left in the game and never looked back. Pickett had a 13-yard pass to Snell and a 17-yard pass to Pat Freiermuth to help set up the touchdown.

The Steelers defense would hold off Matt Ryan’s late charge.

Pickett finished 20-for-28 with 174 passing yards. He was sacked three times. Snell rushed for 62 yards after he got most of the carries when Najee Harris left the game with an abdominal injury. Harris had 35 yards on the ground with a touchdown before he left.

Pickens led the Steelers with three catches for 57 yards. Diontae Johnson had five catches for 49 yards.

The Colts buried themselves early with a handful of crucial mistakes.

Ryan was intercepted by Steelers cornerback James Pierre on his second throw of the game. After that drive, Indianapolis punted twice and kicked a field goal. A field-goal attempt before was blocked.

The Colts tried to get back into the game down 16-3.

Colts kick returner Dallis Flowers returned the kickoff 89 yards and four plays later Jonathan Taylor was in the end zone to cut the deficit to just six points. But on their next drive momentum was lost after a fumble on a bad handoff from Ryan to Taylor.

Indianapolis took the lead with 16 seconds left in the third quarter thanks to a pass from Ryan to Michael Pittman Jr. The defense would let up the go-ahead Steelers score on the next drive.

Ryan finished 22-for-34 with 199 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Pittman. Taylor led the team with 86 ruhsing yards. Jelani Woods had eight catches for 98 yards.

Indianapolis defensive back Kenny Moore II had 10 tackles and a pass defended in the game but he eventually walked back to the locker room with an injury.

Pittsburgh, who came into the game losers of three of their last four, improved 4-7 on the season while Indianapolis fell to 4-7-1.