©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

PGA Tour

Collin Morikawa's caddie, JJ Jakovac, nails hole-in-one before start of The Players Championship

Jakovac was participating in the annual Caddie Contest

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Jonathan "JJ" Jakovac's visit to TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida, Wednesday proved to be memorable. Jakovac is the caddie for Collin Morikawa, the No. 4-ranked golfer in the world.

Jakovac typically watches as Morikawa aces shots in front of fans. 

But this time, the caddie had a chance to shine when he arrived at the tee box at the par-3 "Island Green." 

Jakovac hit a ball and watched it briefly settle on the green's downslope before rolling back to complete the ace.

Jonathan "JJ" Jakovac

Jonathan "JJ" Jakovac, Collin Morikawa's caddie, throws grass to check the wind on the 14th hole tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge March 8, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.  (Keyur Khamar/PGA tour via Getty Images)

Jakovac recalled his thought process in the moments after he hit the ball. 

"It had to ride the wind to get there," he told Golfweek. "Right as it came off, I was like, 'That's a perfect line if it lands the right distance.' It started spinning, and I was like, 'This has a heckuva chance.'"

Jakovac was participating in the annual Caddie Contest. For the last quarter century, the event has been held on the Wednesday before The Players Championship, giving caddies an opportunity to take a shot at the famed hole.

The Florida-Times Union reported Jakovac became the first caddie in the contest's history to make a hole-in-one.

Collin Morikawa hands his driver to caddie Jonathan "JJ" Jakovac

Collin Morikawa hands his driver to caddie Jonathan "JJ" Jakovac on the 16th hole tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge March 8, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.  (Keyur Khamar/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee, Isaiah Salinda and Jason Day and their caddies celebrated after Jakovac's ace. Jakovac earned national player of the year honors twice when he golfed at Chico State.

Collin Morikawa speaks with his caddie Jonathan Jakovac

Collin Morikawa speaks with caddie Jonathan "JJ" Jakovac on the first hole tee during the first round of The Sentry on The Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 4, 2024, in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

Morikawa also talked about the unique moment. 

"Any hole-in-one is special," he said. "A hole-in-one on 17 against every other caddie ..."

With his hole-in-one, Jakovac took home an undisclosed pot of money and a $10,000 sponsor award and was granted acces to VIP parking for the rest of the tournament. 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.