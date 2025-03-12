Collin Morikawa's caddie, JJ Jakovac, nails hole-in-one before start of The Players Championship

Jonathan "JJ" Jakovac's visit to TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida, Wednesday proved to be memorable. Jakovac is the caddie for Collin Morikawa, the No. 4-ranked golfer in the world.

Jakovac typically watches as Morikawa aces shots in front of fans.

But this time, the caddie had a chance to shine when he arrived at the tee box at the par-3 "Island Green."

Jakovac hit a ball and watched it briefly settle on the green's downslope before rolling back to complete the ace.

Jakovac recalled his thought process in the moments after he hit the ball.

"It had to ride the wind to get there," he told Golfweek. "Right as it came off, I was like, 'That's a perfect line if it lands the right distance.' It started spinning, and I was like, 'This has a heckuva chance.'"

Jakovac was participating in the annual Caddie Contest. For the last quarter century, the event has been held on the Wednesday before The Players Championship, giving caddies an opportunity to take a shot at the famed hole.

The Florida-Times Union reported Jakovac became the first caddie in the contest's history to make a hole-in-one.

Min Woo Lee, Isaiah Salinda and Jason Day and their caddies celebrated after Jakovac's ace. Jakovac earned national player of the year honors twice when he golfed at Chico State.

Morikawa also talked about the unique moment.

"Any hole-in-one is special," he said. "A hole-in-one on 17 against every other caddie ..."

With his hole-in-one, Jakovac took home an undisclosed pot of money and a $10,000 sponsor award and was granted acces to VIP parking for the rest of the tournament.

