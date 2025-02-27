Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour

PGA Tour star Billy Horschel shoos gator off course with golf club in wild scene

Horschel, a Florida Gators alum, is used to this type of stuff on the course down south

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
When in Florida, watch out for gators on the golf course. 

Unless you’re Bill Horschel. 

Horschel, a Florida Gators alumnus, knows all about real-life gators meandering onto the course. That’s what happened at PGA National Thursday during the first round of the Cognizant Classic. 

Horschel was spotted with his 60-degree wedge shooing a gator approaching him during his round, and he entered the clubhouse tied in 16th place with a 5-under performance. 

Billy Horschel waves to crowd

Billy Horschel acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the second hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links.  (Kyle Terada/Imagn Images)

Looking unbothered, Horschel poked at the gator, and it retreated to the water. 

After the round, Horschel spoke about the moment that went viral on social media. 

"I'm not afraid of gators," Horschel said, via ESPN. "Listen, as I tell most people, I said, 'They're more afraid of you.' The majority of the time, they're only going to come after you during mating season where they're a little aggressive, and then if you're around their nest when they've got some eggs. The majority of the time, they're fine."

That’s not to say Horschel wasn’t being cautious. He made sure not to aggressively try to poke the gator. He was calm and collected, just as he's been during many pressure moments during his PGA Tour career. 

The gator emerged as Horschel finished his sixth hole during the round, and he found the gator while walking to the next tee box. 

Billy Horschel putts

Billy Horschel putts on the second hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links.  (Kyle Terada/Imagn Images)

"He was going nowhere good," Horschel added. "So, I just went over there, helped the cop."

Horschel ended his day with four birdies, one eagle and one bogey. The bogey came on the par-4 second hole, but he eagled the par-5 third to get back under par. 

Horschel birdied holes eight, nine and 10, and, after cooling off a bit on the back nine with some pars, he finished his round with a birdie on the par-5 18th. 

While this would’ve been a great round in any other tournament, Horschel has some catching up to do because Jake Knapp shot an amazing 59 to put him in the lead after Round 1 at 12-under.

Billy Horschel waves to crowd

Billy Horschel reacts to the crowd's applause after making a putt on the third green during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches golf tournament.  (Reinhold Matay/Imagn Images)

The closest to Knapp are Daniel Berger, Russell Henley and Sami Valimaki, all of whom are at 8-under. 

