College student wins $100K after beating NBA All-Star in 3-point contest

A "life-changing" moment will never be forgotten by 18-year-old college student Jaren Barajas, who can add to his young resume that he beat a perennial NBA All-Star in a 3-point contest.

Jaren Barajas won the "MrBeast Logo Shot Challenge" on Sunday night, as he nailed a shot from deep to not only beat Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard but also win $100,000.

"This is going to mean the world to me, it’s going to help my family a lot and definitely my future," Barajas said, via The Associated Press. "Hopefully it’ll help me pay for my education, which it will."

Barajas just needed to hit one shot from deep, while Lillard was tasked with hitting three logo three-pointers. With the clock winding down, Barajas threw one up as the buzzer sounded and the multi-colored ball splashed through the hoop.

The ball smashed off the backboard before going in, and as the expression goes, the bank was open. And it filled Barajas’ own bank account in the process.

"It was coming down to the wire, we had 30 seconds left and my dad always tells me, ‘Use the backboard,’" Barajas explained. "That’s what I had to do to make it go in."

What’s funny is Barajas had no clue he was going to the Chase Center to see the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, as he’d been hoping to go but didn’t have it on the calendar.

Michael Barajas, his father, found the ticket prices he was looking for and jumped at the opportunity to surprise his son. If that was a surprise to Jaren, imagine how he felt being asked to participate in the contest.

"I got surprised with these tickets yesterday, so I didn’t even know I was coming to the game, so to have this experience is so surreal. I’m so thankful," he said.

Michael added, "He wanted to go to the game, prices were pretty high so I kept watching the prices come down and once I found them where I could afford them, I bought them and surprised him with them yesterday. I can’t believe we’re right here, but I’m glad I did it. He deserves it and I’m proud of him."

The bank shot is something Jaren will never forget, especially as he celebrated with Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith on the court immediately after it went in. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was smiling ear to ear as the crowd roared.

And Lillard found Jaren as well after the defeat to congratulate him, while also showering him with dollar bills.

