College Football
College Football Week 5 preview: Top 25 teams in tough matchups as season churns on

Several key matchups are on the schedule this week

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The fifth week of the college football season churns on with several Associated Press Top 25 teams in action.

No. 22 BYU will play Louisiana Tech to get the slate stared this week. The Cougars and the Bulldogs are both 2-0 to start the season. Their game could easily turn into a shootout.

The SEC features a handful of key matchups, including No. 2 Alabama going up against No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 4 Georgia hosting No. 7 Auburn.

Read below for a brief look at the rest of the key games on the schedule.

(3) FLORIDA VS. SOUTH CAROLINA

Mississippi defensive back A.J. Finley (21) breaks up a pass intended for Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Mississippi defensive back A.J. Finley (21) breaks up a pass intended for Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Florida looked great in its first game of the season against Ole Miss and will look to move to 2-0 when South Carolina comes to Gainesville. The Gamecocks are 0-1 to start the season.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPN

(9) TEXAS VS. TCU

Texas defensive back Chris Brown and wide receiver Kai Money celebrate their win over Texas Tech after an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Texas defensive back Chris Brown and wide receiver Kai Money celebrate their win over Texas Tech after an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Texas fought really hard to beat Texas Tech in its first game. The Longhorns could move to 3-0 with a win over TCU.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: FOX

(21) TENNESSEE VS. MISSOURI

Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson (0) and Henry To'o To'o (11) celebrate the team's 31-27 win over South Carolina in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson (0) and Henry To'o To'o (11) celebrate the team's 31-27 win over South Carolina in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano led the Vols to a win over South Carolina in his first game of the season. The No. 21 team in the nation will now have to fight off Missouri.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: SEC Network

(24) PITTSBURGH VS. NC STATE

Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Pittsburgh. No. 24 Pittsburgh will try to get off to its first 4-0 start since 2000 when the Panthers host North Carolina State on Saturday, Oct. 3. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Pittsburgh. No. 24 Pittsburgh will try to get off to its first 4-0 start since 2000 when the Panthers host North Carolina State on Saturday, Oct. 3. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh, led by QB Kenny Pickett, could move to 4-0 on the season with a victory over N.C. State.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ACC Network

(2) ALABAMA VS. (13) TEXAS A&M

No. 2 Alabama doesn’t look like a team that lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and two first-round receivers. Mac Jones still has a selection of some of the SEC’s best playmakers, including Jaylen Waddle. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

No. 2 Alabama doesn’t look like a team that lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and two first-round receivers. Mac Jones still has a selection of some of the SEC’s best playmakers, including Jaylen Waddle. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Alabama and Texas A&M will meet in the marquee matchup of Saturday afternoon. It will be the first big test for QB Mac Jones and the Crimson Tide. The Aggies are no joke.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: CBS

BOSTON COLLEGE VS. (12) NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown looks on before an NCAA college football game against Miami in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The last time North Carolina went this long between games during a football season was 1952 when a polio outbreak on campus forced the Tar Heels to cancel two games. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown looks on before an NCAA college football game against Miami in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The last time North Carolina went this long between games during a football season was 1952 when a polio outbreak on campus forced the Tar Heels to cancel two games. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

The Tar Heels are on the road to play Boston College. UNC quarterback Sam Howell will have the tough task of giving the Eagles their first loss of the season.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

(15) CINCINNATI VS. SOUTH FLORIDA

Army defensive back Javhari Bourdeau, left, tackles Cincinnati wide receiver Jayshon Jackson after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Army defensive back Javhari Bourdeau, left, tackles Cincinnati wide receiver Jayshon Jackson after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Cincinnati is undefeated on the season. South Florida will look to hand the Bearcats their first loss of the season.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN Plus

KANSAS VS. (17) OKLAHOMA STATE

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Cameron Murray (92) runs toward West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Cameron Murray (92) runs toward West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Oklahoma State has somehow managed to stay undefeated. The Cowboys go on the road to face the Jayhawks.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN

SMU VS. (25) MEMPHIS

Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield looks on during the first half against Penn State at the NCAA college football Cotton Bowl game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Memphis hopes to finally play its first game in nearly a month, the American Athletic Conference opener Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at SMU (3-0). (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield looks on during the first half against Penn State at the NCAA college football Cotton Bowl game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Memphis hopes to finally play its first game in nearly a month, the American Athletic Conference opener Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at SMU (3-0). (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

QB Shane Buechele has led SMU to three straight wins, and a victory over Memphis could put it into the Top 25. Memphis is 1-0 on the season.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN 2

(4) GEORGIA VS. (7) AUBURN

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) catches a pass against Kentucky and carries for a first down during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) catches a pass against Kentucky and carries for a first down during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn and Georgia face off for the marquee matchup of the night. This game has some serious College Football Playoff implications and could be the determining factor in who goes and who gets a random bowl game.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN

(11) CENTRAL FLORIDA VS. TULSA

Central Florida wide receiver Marlon Williams (6), wide receiver Jaylon Robinson (1) and offensive lineman Matthew Lee (55) react following Robinson's touchdown against East Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Central Florida wide receiver Marlon Williams (6), wide receiver Jaylon Robinson (1) and offensive lineman Matthew Lee (55) react following Robinson's touchdown against East Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

UCF will try to remain the so-called “Best Team in Florida.” The Knights take on Tulsa at home.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN 2

(16) MISSISSIPPI STATE VS. ARKANSAS

Mississippi State NCAA college football coach Mike Leach speaks at a news conference in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Mississippi State NCAA college football coach Mike Leach speaks at a news conference in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Mississippi State had a good time last week defeating the national champs. The team can’t look past Arkansas in its second week.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: SEC Network Alternate

IOWA STATE VS. (18) OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki).

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki).

Oklahoma will hope to bounce back against Iowa State. Spencer Rattler and the Sooners lost to Kansas State in dramatic fashion last week.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

VANDERBILT VS. (20) LSU

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) passes in the second half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Mississippi State won 44-34. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) passes in the second half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Mississippi State won 44-34. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU and QB Myles Brennan hope to recover from a loss to Mississippi State. LSU faces Vanderbilt on the road.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: SEC Network

(1) CLEMSON VS. VIRGINIA

In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, Clemson players huddle before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, Clemson players huddle before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Clemson is back in action to play Virginia. The Tigers are still the No. 1 team in the nation and will likely prove it again against the Cavaliers at home.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 8 pm

WATCH: ACC Network

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

