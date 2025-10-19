College football star sets NCAA record with 522 rushing yards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An NCAA Division III college football player set a single-game record on Saturday and accomplished something no one had ever done before in the sport.

Curry College running back Montie Quinn ran for an NCAA-record 522 yards on 20 carries and scored seven touchdowns in the school’s win over Nichols College. Five of Quinn’s touchdowns came on runs of more than 50 yards, according to ESPN.

The two schools are located in Massachusetts.

"I'm just humbled and grateful. Breaking the record is something I never imagined coming into today," Quinn said, via the school’s website. "The O-line was dominating all game, receivers were blocking like crazy, and coaches put us in position to make plays. This belongs to all of us. I just happened to be the one carrying the ball."

Curry College head coach Todd Parsons called the running back’s accomplishment "nothing short of amazing."

"Breaking the NCAA rushing record is a monumental achievement," he added.

Quinn became the first player to rush for at least 500 yards in a game as well as setting the record for most rushing yards in a single NCAA game at any level.

Heidelberg’s Cartel Brooks previously held the Division III record when he ran for 465 yards in 2013. Former Oklahoma Sooners running back Samaje Perine holds the Division I FBS record with 427 yards in 2014.

Quinn, who played high school football in South Carolina, has 1,450 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in six games for Curry College. The Colonels are 5-1 this season and have scored at least 50 points in their last four consecutive games.