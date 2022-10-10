College football rivals involved in major brawl before Southern trounces Prairie View A&M

Southern University and Prairie View A&M couldn’t wait until kickoff to get their hands on each other and a video posted to social media over the weekend showed a massive brawl among players from both teams.

Tempers ran hot between the SWAC rivals as players were seen punching and fighting each other before kickoff. Players eventually separated and the teams let the football do the talking.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Jaguars took out their frustrations on the Panthers and won the game 45-13.

Jaguars quarterback BeSean McCray was 16-for-22 with 275 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the win. McCray added two touchdowns on the ground. He added 85 yards on 10 carries. His game helped Southern turn their fortunes around against the Panthers.

Prairie View A&M was up 13-10 at halftime before the Jaguars’ onslaught began. Three of McCray’s touchdowns came in the third quarter. He had a 23-yard and a 13-yard pass to August Pitre and then ran in an 8-yard score at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

DEION SANDERS, EDDIE ROBINSON JR. GET INTO TIFF AT POSTGAME HANDSHAKE: 'HE AIN'T SWAC'

Southern’s Karl Ligon had 11 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown. Pitre had three catches for 45 yards. Cornelius Dyson had five catches for 96 yards.

Prairie View A&M’s Trazon Connley was 16-for-28 with 160 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. His interception was returned for a touchdown by Jordan Carter, who put the finishing touches on the win.

It was Southern coach Eric Dooley’s first meeting with Prairie A&M after leaving the school. He was the head coach of the Panthers from 2018-2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Southern moved to 3-2 with the win. Prairie View A&M dropped to 3-1.