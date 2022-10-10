Expand / Collapse search
College Football
College football rivals involved in major brawl before Southern trounces Prairie View A&M

Southern unloaded on Prairie View A&M for the 45-13 victory

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Southern University and Prairie View A&M couldn’t wait until kickoff to get their hands on each other and a video posted to social media over the weekend showed a massive brawl among players from both teams.

Tempers ran hot between the SWAC rivals as players were seen punching and fighting each other before kickoff. Players eventually separated and the teams let the football do the talking.

Southern University Jaguars quarterback BeSean McCray looks for an open receiver during the Texas Southern Tigers game on Sept. 17, 2022, at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Southern University Jaguars quarterback BeSean McCray looks for an open receiver during the Texas Southern Tigers game on Sept. 17, 2022, at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Jaguars took out their frustrations on the Panthers and won the game 45-13.

Jaguars quarterback BeSean McCray was 16-for-22 with 275 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the win. McCray added two touchdowns on the ground. He added 85 yards on 10 carries. His game helped Southern turn their fortunes around against the Panthers.

Prairie View A&M was up 13-10 at halftime before the Jaguars’ onslaught began. Three of McCray’s touchdowns came in the third quarter. He had a 23-yard and a 13-yard pass to August Pitre and then ran in an 8-yard score at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Panthers quarterback Trazon Connley throws at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Nov. 20, 2021.

Panthers quarterback Trazon Connley throws at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Nov. 20, 2021. (Maria Lysaker-USA Today Sports)

Southern’s Karl Ligon had 11 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown. Pitre had three catches for 45 yards. Cornelius Dyson had five catches for 96 yards.

Prairie View A&M’s Trazon Connley was 16-for-28 with 160 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. His interception was returned for a touchdown by Jordan Carter, who put the finishing touches on the win.

It was Southern coach Eric Dooley’s first meeting with Prairie A&M after leaving the school. He was the head coach of the Panthers from 2018-2021.

A SWAC logo is posted at the Cricket Celebration Bowl game on Dec. 18, 2021, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

A SWAC logo is posted at the Cricket Celebration Bowl game on Dec. 18, 2021, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Southern moved to 3-2 with the win. Prairie View A&M dropped to 3-1.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.