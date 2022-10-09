Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. get into tiff at postgame handshake: 'He ain't SWAC'

Jackson State’s Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a heated interaction at midfield on Saturday after the Tigers’ 26-12 win over the Hornets.

Sanders and Jackson State picked up their 12th consecutive win in the SWAC and as the former NFL star went to meet Robinson for the postgame handshake there appeared to be an issue.

The two slapped hands and Sanders appeared to go in for a closer hug before Robinson put his hand on Sanders’ chest. Robinson then ripped his hand away and walked back toward his locker room. Sanders was stunned by the interaction, asking what was going on.

The beef Robinson had with Sanders appeared to stem from the trash talk the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback and MLB player had in the days leading up to the game. He particularly honed in on Alabama State picking Jackson State for their homecoming game.

"It was brilliant to invite us there because you’re going to make some money. But what comes with money?" Sanders said. "… All money ain’t good money."

Robinson didn’t appear to take too kindly to Sanders’ comments and was apparently miffed Sanders didn’t greet him before the game. He played at Alabama State and had an 11-year NFL career before taking the reins as head coach at the school in 2021.

Robinson said he was "living on the shoulders of the SWAC" and suggested that Sanders wasn't living up to the standards.

"He ain't SWAC. I'm SWAC, he ain't SWAC," Robinson said, via ESPN. "He's in the conference, doing a great job, can't knock that, got a great team, his son should be up for the Heisman Trophy, I love Shedeur, great player, I love what he's doing for the conference.... But you're not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school and then want a bro hug. Shake my hand and get the hell off."

Sanders had a rebuttal for Robinson.

"I'm not one to come back the next day and you going to pick up the phone and you going to apologize and we straight," he said. "No, not whatsoever. You meant that mess. And one of the comments that kind of disturbed me out of all the comments, that I'm not SWAC. Who is? I got time today. Who is SWAC if I ain't SWAC? Who is SWAC if I ain't SWAC?"

Jackson State improved to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in the SWAC. Alabama State fell to 3-3 and 1-2 in the conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.