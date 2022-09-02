Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams: report

The CFP has consisted of four teams since its inception in 2014

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 2 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The College Football Playoff Board of Managers decided Friday to expand to a 12-team playoff, according to reports. 

The 12-team playoff likely will begin in 2026, when the playoffs' current contract ends, but there is an outside chance it could begin as early as 2024, according to ESPN.

The national championship trophy is displayed after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP national championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis.

The national championship trophy is displayed after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP national championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The CFP replaced the Bowl Championship Series in 2014 and has included four teams in a bracket-style championship tournament since its inception.

The 12-team bracket was first proposed in 2021, but it was rejected in February.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The four-team format has been very popular and is a big success," a four-person working group said in a statement last year. "But it's important that we consider the opportunity for more teams and more student-athletes to participate in the playoff. After reviewing numerous options, we believe this proposal is the best option to increase participation, enhance the regular season and grow the national excitement of college football."

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the national championship trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff national championship Jan. 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the national championship trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff national championship Jan. 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 12 teams will consist of the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams, similar to other NCAA tournaments.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF COULD EXPAND, MEETING SET TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEW FORMAT: REPORT

The proposal from last year had the four highest-ranked conference champions receiving first-round byes, and the remaining eight teams would play in the first round with games being played at the home fields of higher seeds. The quarterfinals and semifinals would be hosted by existing bowl games. The New Year's Six have rotated as semifinal games since the CFP's inception.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with the national championship trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with the national championship trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Under the current format, the Georgia Bulldogs took down the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 national championship game.