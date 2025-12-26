Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico Lobos

College football fans go wild for New Mexico's bowl game uniforms

New Mexico announced the United in Turquoise campaign earlier this year

College football fans demand a lot out of a bowl game that doesn’t include high stakes, like vying for the national championship.

But the New Mexico Lobos were thrust into the spotlight Friday night as they took on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Rate Bowl. 

Fans went wild over the team's turquoise jerseys.

Jack Layne looks to pass

New Mexico quarterback Jack Layne (2) throws the ball around Minnesota linebacker Maverick Baranowski in the first half of the Rate Bowl Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

They made it known before and during the game.

New Mexico announced its United in Turquoise campaign before the start of the 2025 season. The team wore the unique jerseys for a game against Utah State in October.

The school said in August that the color was added to the school’s official color palette in the 1970s and used it on their jerseys until 1980, when they returned to cherry and silver. The alternate turquoise colors returned in 2013 and 2022.

Damon Bankston hits a stiff arm

New Mexico running back Damon Bankston (1) stiff-arms Minnesota defensive lineman Steven Curtis in the first half of the Rate Bowl Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

James Laubstein runs the ball

New Mexico quarterback James Laubstein runs the ball away from Minnesota defensive lineman Anthony Smith (0) in the first half of the Rate Bowl Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

"Every uniform reveal has a storytelling component. None have the importance of our United in Turquoise. The importance of turquoise to the state of New Mexico cannot be understated, and it is why we will wear the color with pride," the school said in August.

"For the past we honor. For the state we live in. For New Mexico."

The New Mexico defense plays tough

New Mexico safety Austin Brawley knocks the ball away from Minnesota wide receiver Jalen Smith in the first half of the Rate Bowl Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

It was a massive hit when the Lobos announced the colors in the summer, and they were a massive hit again at the Rate Bowl.

