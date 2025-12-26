College football fans go wild for New Mexico's bowl game uniforms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

College football fans demand a lot out of a bowl game that doesn’t include high stakes, like vying for the national championship.

But the New Mexico Lobos were thrust into the spotlight Friday night as they took on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Rate Bowl.

Fans went wild over the team's turquoise jerseys.

They made it known before and during the game.

New Mexico announced its United in Turquoise campaign before the start of the 2025 season. The team wore the unique jerseys for a game against Utah State in October.

The school said in August that the color was added to the school’s official color palette in the 1970s and used it on their jerseys until 1980, when they returned to cherry and silver. The alternate turquoise colors returned in 2013 and 2022.

"Every uniform reveal has a storytelling component. None have the importance of our United in Turquoise. The importance of turquoise to the state of New Mexico cannot be understated, and it is why we will wear the color with pride," the school said in August.

"For the past we honor. For the state we live in. For New Mexico."

It was a massive hit when the Lobos announced the colors in the summer, and they were a massive hit again at the Rate Bowl.