Ohio University hires coach to replace Brian Smith, who had controversial exit from school

The Ohio Bobcats named interim head coach John Hauser as the team's new head coach Friday.

Hauser, who had been the interim head coach, replaces Brian Smith, who was fired for allegedly having alcohol in his office and having an alleged affair with an undergraduate student, according to multiple reports. Smith was placed on administrative leave at the beginning of December and was fired Dec. 18 for serious professional misconduct.

Hauser led the Bobcats to a 17-10 Frisco Bowl win over UNLV Tuesday night at the Ford Center. Now, just a few days after leading Ohio to their seventh straight bowl win, Hauser has had the interim tag removed.

"We are thrilled to announce John Hauser as our next head football coach. John is committed to developing our team while continuing to build on the strong foundation. The success is evident since he arrived on campus in 2022," Ohio University director of athletics Slade Larscheid said in a statement.

"Over the past four seasons, Ohio football has won 40 games, and John is a key piece in all that goes into our winning program. Additionally, he's a proven leader, and his focus will be on the student-athlete experience, both on and off the field. We look forward to John and his family making an immediate impact for Ohio University and Bobcat football."

Hauser arrived at Ohio in 2022 as safeties coach. He was promoted to defensive passing game coordinator in 2023 and defensive coordinator before the 2024 season. Hauser also was the associate head coach this season and becomes the 31st coach in school history.

"I am grateful to President Lori Gonzalez and Director of Athletics Slade Larscheid for the opportunity to lead this team and for their belief in what we can accomplish together. I'd like to thank our players, alumni and fans for the support they have shown this program and for the pride they bring to Ohio University," Hauser said.

"This is a special place for my family and me, and we are proud to be part of a community that cares so deeply about Ohio University and its football program. I look forward to hitting the ground running with the team as we look to build on the program's tradition of success in 2026 and beyond."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

