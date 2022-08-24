Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

College football coach accuses Stephen F. Austin of spying on practices

Jacksonville State and Stephen F. Austin face off this Saturday

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez accused Stephen F. Austin of operating its own version of SpyGate, saying someone from the school attempted to film a practice earlier this week.

Rodriguez said his daughter spotted the alleged culprit, and his school has been made aware of the situation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rich Rodriguez, head coach of the Arizona Wildcats, addresses the media during Pac-12 Football Media Day July 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Rich Rodriguez, head coach of the Arizona Wildcats, addresses the media during Pac-12 Football Media Day July 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Pretty good sources true that they had a couple staff members at our spring game, which is kind of like — that’s not really supposed to happen," Rodriguez said. "We’re making plans accordingly, so if they’re over there thinking they have our plays or what have you, signals or something like that, we’ve changed things since the spring."

The first-year Gamecocks head coach said he sent one of the team's larger employees to scare off the spy.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Rich Rodriguez during the 2016 Pac-12 Media Day in Hollywood, Calif.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Rich Rodriguez during the 2016 Pac-12 Media Day in Hollywood, Calif. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DEION SANDERS, NICK SABAN DISCUSS CHALLENGES OF NIL ERA IN COLLEGE ATHLETICS

"I sent the biggest guy in our program, Crew, one of our assistant strength coaches. He’s about like [6-foot-7], 350 [pounds], probably benches like 1,000 pounds. [I] sent him up the bleachers to run him out and that guy disappeared pretty quick," he said.

The former Michigan, Arizona and West Virginia coach said there have "probably" been spies at his practices before, but this time he's actually aware of them.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Rich Rodriguez poses for a photo during the PAC-12 Football Media Day July 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Rich Rodriguez poses for a photo during the PAC-12 Football Media Day July 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two teams face each other Saturday in a "Week Zero" matchup.