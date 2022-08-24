College football coach accuses Stephen F. Austin of spying on practices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez accused Stephen F. Austin of operating its own version of SpyGate, saying someone from the school attempted to film a practice earlier this week.

Rodriguez said his daughter spotted the alleged culprit, and his school has been made aware of the situation.

"Pretty good sources true that they had a couple staff members at our spring game, which is kind of like — that’s not really supposed to happen," Rodriguez said. "We’re making plans accordingly, so if they’re over there thinking they have our plays or what have you, signals or something like that, we’ve changed things since the spring."

The first-year Gamecocks head coach said he sent one of the team's larger employees to scare off the spy.

"I sent the biggest guy in our program, Crew, one of our assistant strength coaches. He’s about like [6-foot-7], 350 [pounds], probably benches like 1,000 pounds. [I] sent him up the bleachers to run him out and that guy disappeared pretty quick," he said.

The former Michigan, Arizona and West Virginia coach said there have "probably" been spies at his practices before, but this time he's actually aware of them.

The two teams face each other Saturday in a "Week Zero" matchup.