Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Draft

College basketball star in New York for NBA Draft arrested on multiple charges: reports

Jeremiah Davenport declared for the NBA Draft in April

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A college basketball star who was in New York City for the NBA Draft was arrested on multiple charges on Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

Jeremiah Davenport, who played at Arkansas last season and Cincinnati from 2019 to 2023, and another man were stopped in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, the New York Post reported. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jeremiah Davenport vs Florida

Jeremiah Davenport of the Arkansas Razorbacks dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Jan. 13, 2024, in Gainesville, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Police told the outlet that responding officers noted the smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

One responding officer saw a firearm behind the passenger seat Davenport was in and he failed to produce an ID when asked, according to the New York Post.

Davenport was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, possession of an ammo feed device and tinted windows, officials said. The other person with Davenport reportedly avoided prosecution.

Jeremiah Davenport drives

Jeremiah Davenport of the Arkansas Razorbacks drives to the basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena on Jan. 20, 2024, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FORMER UCONN STAR: DAN HURLEY TOLD ME TO 'GET THE HELL OUT OF HERE' AND JOIN NBA

Davenport’s legal aid lawyer told a judge "there was serious search issues with the case," according to the newspaper. The former Arkansas star reportedly declined to comment as he left jail.

He was not selected in the NBA Draft after declaring in April.

Jeremiah Davenport vs Kentucky

Jeremiah Davenport of the Arkansas Razorbacks passes the ball during the Kentucky Wildcats game at Rupp Arena on March 2, 2024, in Lexington, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He averaged 5 points per game in 31 games for Arkansas last season. The 2021-22 season was his best collegiate year and it came with the Bearcats. He had 13.4 points per game in 32 starts.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.