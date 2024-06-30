College basketball star in New York for NBA Draft arrested on multiple charges: reports

A college basketball star who was in New York City for the NBA Draft was arrested on multiple charges on Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

Jeremiah Davenport, who played at Arkansas last season and Cincinnati from 2019 to 2023, and another man were stopped in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

Police told the outlet that responding officers noted the smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

One responding officer saw a firearm behind the passenger seat Davenport was in and he failed to produce an ID when asked, according to the New York Post.

Davenport was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, possession of an ammo feed device and tinted windows, officials said. The other person with Davenport reportedly avoided prosecution.

Davenport’s legal aid lawyer told a judge "there was serious search issues with the case," according to the newspaper. The former Arkansas star reportedly declined to comment as he left jail.

He was not selected in the NBA Draft after declaring in April.

He averaged 5 points per game in 31 games for Arkansas last season. The 2021-22 season was his best collegiate year and it came with the Bearcats. He had 13.4 points per game in 32 starts.