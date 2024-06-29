Former UConn star: Dan Hurley told me to 'get the hell out of here' and join NBA

Donovan Clingan wanted to contend for a three-peat, but Dan Hurley was having none of it.

The former UConn star helped the Huskies to a second straight national championship earlier this year.

For a second straight year, the Huskies won every tournament game by double-digits and won their sixth title in school history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The big man cemented himself as not just a lottery pick, but a top-10 selection in the draft with his performance in the tournament, averaging 15.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Clingan spent two seasons at UConn, and he was looking for a third title.

But Hurley knocked some sense into him.

"I went into Coach Hurley’s office, and I was like, ‘Yo coach, I’ll come back. I’ll go for another one.’ He’s like ‘You’re out of your mind, bro. Get the hell out of here.’ And I guess I had to go," Clingan told the "Knuckleheads Podcast," hosted by ex-NBA players Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles.

"It was probably like four days after we had won the title, but you know I was sad. I didn’t want to leave that place. I love UConn, Coach Hurley, the staff, the people around me and my teammates. Every time I walk in that building, it’s home. I went back twice last week, and I still feel like I’m part of the team."

Clingan went seventh to the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night. The 7-foot-2 shot-altering stud averaged 13 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game last season for the Huskies, expanding his offensive skills to complement his dominant defense.

He will now share a frontcourt with Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant, along with last year's second overall pick, Scoot Henderson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Portland finished last in the Western Conference last year at 21-61 after parting ways with Damian Lillard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.