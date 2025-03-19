College baseball rivals get into massive brawl, leads to 9 suspensions and hefty fines: report

Nine suspensions and hefty fines were laid down after a giant brawl broke out between Jackson State and Prairie View A&M during a college baseball game in Texas this past weekend.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) rivals were in a heated game, which came down to the final at-bat for Prairie View A&M. But things quickly went sour following the walk-off RBI from Prairie View A&M’s Trenton Bush.

As the team was celebrating the walk-off victory around second base, a Jackson State player came charging in from the outfield to confront Panthers players.

That led to a massive pile-up near the second base area with many being pushed and shoved to the turf.

Once things appeared to be settled, a player from Prairie View A&M and Jackson State kept going back and forth in a verbal argument, during which the former needed to be held back near home plate.

But things almost escalated yet again after a Jackson State player launched Bush’s bat sitting in the batter’s box into the stands. A Panthers coach came rushing into the middle of what could’ve been another physical confrontation and screamed at his team to walk back toward their dugout.

While this was happening on the field, the PA announcer at the Panthers’ home field told fans not to rush into the altercation.

TMZ Sports reports that each team was fined $25,000 by the SWAC for the confrontation, and that nine players were suspended for roles played in it.

The SWAC did not immediately return a request for comment to Fox News Digital.

The teams had to play each other again on Sunday, just one day after the massive brawl, but they kept their heated rivalry to the competition.

Prairie View A&M won yet again, this time 9-5 without the need for a walk-off.

