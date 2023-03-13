Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NCAA
Published

College baseball fan takes heat for racing kid to foul ball, failing to give souvenir away

The incident occurred in the 8th inning of the game between West Virginia and Minnesota

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A college baseball fan caught flak from social media during a game on Saturday between West Virginia and Minnesota.

The incident in question came in the bottom of the eighth inning when West Virginia third baseman Braden Berry fouled off a pitch from Minnesota pitcher Connor Wietgrefe. The ball landed on the concourse of Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A bucket of NCAA tournament baseballs. The West Virginia University Mountaineers played the University of Maryland Terrapins on June 4, 2017, at David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in NCAA Division I College Baseball Tournament Winston-Salem Regional Game 5.

A bucket of NCAA tournament baseballs. The West Virginia University Mountaineers played the University of Maryland Terrapins on June 4, 2017, at David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in NCAA Division I College Baseball Tournament Winston-Salem Regional Game 5. (Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two people ran toward the ball to try and take home a souvenir. The adult fan beat out a child for the foul ball and did not give it to the child, who it would likely mean more to. The young fan ran back to his party smiling, and the adult went back to the railing to watch the rest of the at-bat.

The move did not go over well on social media. The man was labeled a "jerk" for not giving the baseball to the kid.

COLLEGE BASEBALL TEAM PILES 35 RUNS ONTO OPPONENT AFTER UMPIRE CONTROVERSY LEADS TO SUSPENSION

Regardless of the situation, West Virginia won the game 7-2 behind a home run from Caleb McNeely and two RBI from Sam White. Dayne Leonard and J.J. Wetherholt had RBIs as well.

West Virginia would complete the three-game sweep of the Golden Gophers on Sunday with a 7-4 victory. The Mountaineers ended the weekend improving their record to 10-4 overall while Minnesota fell to 2-14 on the season.

The Mountaineers have a two-game series on the road this week against Appalachian State and stay on the road later in the weekend for a three-game set against UNC Greensboro.

A general view of a baseball and glove in the field, prior to game one of the College World Series Championship Series between the Michigan Wolverines and Vanderbilt Commodores on June 24, 2019 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

A general view of a baseball and glove in the field, prior to game one of the College World Series Championship Series between the Michigan Wolverines and Vanderbilt Commodores on June 24, 2019 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minnesota heads back home to U.S. Bank Stadium for a two-game set against Gonzaga and then will host Houston for three games over the weekend.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.