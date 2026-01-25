WNBA star Breanna Stewart calls to 'abolish ICE' before Unrivaled game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart made her feelings known about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Sunday before her game in the Unrivaled basketball organization.

Stewart, who plays for the Mist, held up a sign that read "Abolish ICE" as she took the court for her game against the Vinyl. The statement came after another weekend of unrest in Minneapolis following a Border Patrol-involved shooting that left one man dead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was the second incident involving residents in Minneapolis and federal officers this month.

The victim in Saturday’s shooting was identified as Alex J. Pretti. He was shot and killed after he allegedly confronted officers during a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operation in the southern part of the city.

The shooting death came a few weeks after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good. DHS said Good was shot in self-defense after she used her SUV in a way that posed a threat. DHS said video showed Good interfering with ICE officers by parking her vehicle in the roadway in an apparent attempt to block federal vehicles.

CHARLES BARKLEY REACTS TO DEADLY MINNESOTA SHOOTINGS: 'SOMEBODY'S GOTTA STEP UP AND BE ADULTS'

WNBA players have been outspoken against law enforcement officers since the first Trump administration.

In 2020, WNBA teams and players were among those who protested racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The WNBA players union also voiced support for a police reform bill in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.

"The growing epidemic of police violence against Black and brown people must end. It is up to us, the people of good conscience, to honor George Floyd, his daughter Gianna, and his family by continuing our push for comprehensive legislation to hold police accountable," the WNBPA said in a statement at the time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"America has a serious problem when it comes to discriminatory policing. It is a deadly problem for Black and brown people. Excessive force used against communities of color is past crisis-level. Excessive force used against communities of color demands action by Congress."