Broncos' Jarrett Stidham impresses with TD drive early in AFC title game but makes costly mistake

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham was the team’s only shot of getting to the Super Bowl on Sunday against the New England Patriots, and he showed he wasn’t going to back down from the challenge.

The journeyman quarterback had a dud of a first drive. However, on the second, he really set the stage for what the Patriots will have to deal with.

Stidham and the Broncos faced a third down once again early in the game. But Stidham found wide receiver Marvin Mims flying past Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Stidham threw a perfect pass to the wide receiver and got Denver into the red zone.

The 52-yard play set up the Broncos’ score two plays later. Stidham found Courtland Sutton for a 6-yard touchdown pass to give the Broncos the lead early in the game.

The drive impressed NFL fans who were following the game on social media.

But the honeymoon would only last a few more minutes before a crucial mistake led to a Patriots score. With 2:58 left in the first half, Stidham’s hasty throw to get the ball out of his hands instead of taking a sack was ruled to be a backward pass.

The Patriots recovered the ball and, two plays later, Drake Maye ran the ball into the end zone from 6 yards out and help tie the game with just over two minutes left to play.

He guided the Broncos down the field before halftime, but Will Lutz missed a go-ahead field goal with 20 seconds to go.

Denver and New England were tied at 7-7.

Stidham was 12-of-21 with 123 passing yards, a touchdown pass and three sacks.

Stidham was making his first start of the 2025 season and the first start of his career in the playoffs. He was a fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2019 and spent one season as Tom Brady’s backup before he moved on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was with the Patriots until the 2022 season, when the Patriots traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders. He then signed with the Broncos in 2023.