Colin Kaepernick's agent dismisses Warren Sapp's criticism of Raiders workout

Colin Kaepernick’s agent fired back at former NFL star Warren Sapp’s critique of the free-agent quarterback’s workout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeff Nalley, who represents Kaepernick, told Pro Football Talk in a statement Sunday he does not think Sapp talked to general manager Dave Zieger about his thoughts on the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

"I guess Warren didn’t talk to the general manager or the head coach," Nalley told the football website. "I spoke to the GM several times, and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout, and he would tell them the same. I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true, and you would think he would want Kap on a team."

Kaepernick worked out with the Raiders last month, and it appeared an NFL comeback was imminent. The Raiders were reportedly impressed with Kaepernick’s arm strength and conditioning, and the team considered the workout a "positive" sign.

However, Sapp told a different story in an interview with Vlad TV. Sapp said in an interview with Vlad TV he heard the workout was a "disaster."

"I heard one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right? I mean, somebody wasn’t over the fence or nothing? Come on, man," Sapp said Tuesday.

"We live in a world right now where you could put a drone out. It’s not like they could stop you. They not gonna stop the workout if someone has a drone up there. You don’t know who this is? I mean, what? Come on, let’s run this. They don’t even set up the ladder anymore… Unbelievable."

The former 49er quarterback ignited a firestorm during the 2016 season by kneeling during the national anthem before games to protest against racial and social injustice. He left the 49ers after the season and failed to sign with another team. He accused NFL owners of collaborating to keep him out of the league, a claim he later settled with the league.

Kaepernick started the Know Your Rights camp to "advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."

In recent years, he has been trying to get back into the league after comparing the NFL Draft to a slave auction, calling for the abolition of prisons and supporting the defund the police movement.