Coke Zero Sugar 400: Big wrecks cause major headaches as rain suspends NASCAR race

Two major wrecks during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway caused major headaches for those trying to sneak into the final two spots of the NASCAR playoffs on Sunday.

With rain on the way, NASCAR officials held the caution flags and decided to stay green with scary rain clouds bearing down on Daytona.

With 36 laps to go, Chase Briscoe got into the wall and went airborne as he reversed down the track. Briscoe was leading but going neck-and-neck with Joey Logano and Alex Bowman before he got turned into the wall. Aric Almirola was among those to miss the collision and drive through the cloud of smoke.

It didn’t stop there.

With 23 laps to go, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suarez were battling for position with Daniel Hemric, Justin Haley and Chase Buescher in the pack. All drivers were involved in the wreck and were not happy NASCAR didn’t throw out the caution flag to stop the race before the crash could occur.

Somehow, Austin Dillon managed to skirt past the mess of cars, avoiding Harrison Burton, and get into first place before the red flag was waved for the rain.

"Better officiating," Hamlin said when asked what could be done to avoid wrecks like those.

Scott Miller, the senior vice president of competition for NASCAR, said officials were "on top of the weather" and monitoring the potential for rain as it came in.

Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney were among those battling for the final two spots to get into the NASCAR playoffs. Both were involved in dustups during the race before the red flag came out.