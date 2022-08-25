Kurt Busch to miss start of NASCAR playoffs: 'I am not ready to be back in the car'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kurt Busch will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with concussion-like symptoms that have kept him off the track for six weeks.

23XI Racing, the team Busch drives under, withdrew his medical waiver on Thursday. Busch’s injury stems from a crash during a qualifier at Pocono Raceway on July 23.

"As much as I wanted and hope to be able to get back in the No. 45 car to make a playoff run with our team, it’s still not the right time for me," Busch said in a statement on Twitter. "In addition to not being cleared to return to racing, I know that I am not ready to be back in the car.

"I respect the sport of NASCAR, my fellow drivers and the fans too much to take up a playoff spot if I know I can’t compete for a championship this season. The decision was not an easy one, but I know it is the right thing to do."

The decision to pull Busch now opens up two spots in the 16-car playoff field with the regular-season finale to be raced at Daytona on Saturday night.

Busch would have been racing in his 10th consecutive playoff had he not been injured. Now, fellow 23XI teammate Martin Truex Jr. has a real shot at making that playoff, as he had been battling Ryan Blaney for the final slot. Results at Daytona could vault him into contention there.

In Busch’s absence, 19-year-old Ty Gibbs has replaced him, driving his No. 54 Toyota.

Despite not being in the driver’s seat, Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson said they will be consulting Busch throughout the playoffs.

"While we’re disappointed that he won’t get the chance to compete for the 2022 championship by missing the start of the playoffs, his well-being is the only thing that matters to us," Wilson said.

NASCAR has stated that Busch’s No. 45 car is still eligible for the owner’s championship.

"I will continue to take time to heal and strengthen as I prepare to be back in the car, and will do all I can to help 23XI continue the success we have had this season," Busch said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.