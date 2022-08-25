Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

Kurt Busch to miss start of NASCAR playoffs: 'I am not ready to be back in the car'

Busch crashed in a qualifier at Pocono on July 23

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kurt Busch will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with concussion-like symptoms that have kept him off the track for six weeks. 

23XI Racing, the team Busch drives under, withdrew his medical waiver on Thursday. Busch’s injury stems from a crash during a qualifier at Pocono Raceway on July 23.

"As much as I wanted and hope to be able to get back in the No. 45 car to make a playoff run with our team, it’s still not the right time for me," Busch said in a statement on Twitter. "In addition to not being cleared to return to racing, I know that I am not ready to be back in the car.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I respect the sport of NASCAR, my fellow drivers and the fans too much to take up a playoff spot if I know I can’t compete for a championship this season. The decision was not an easy one, but I know it is the right thing to do."

The decision to pull Busch now opens up two spots in the 16-car playoff field with the regular-season finale to be raced at Daytona on Saturday night

Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 SiriusXM Radio Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire.

Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 SiriusXM Radio Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Busch would have been racing in his 10th consecutive playoff had he not been injured. Now, fellow 23XI teammate Martin Truex Jr. has a real shot at making that playoff, as he had been battling Ryan Blaney for the final slot. Results at Daytona could vault him into contention there. 

NASCAR: KURT BUSCH REVEALS WHAT IT'S LIKE TO DRIVE FOR MICHAEL JORDAN

Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 SiriusXM Radio Toyota, (L) and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Interstate Batteries Toyota, talk on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire.

Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 SiriusXM Radio Toyota, (L) and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Interstate Batteries Toyota, talk on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

In Busch’s absence, 19-year-old Ty Gibbs has replaced him, driving his No. 54 Toyota. 

Despite not being in the driver’s seat, Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson said they will be consulting Busch throughout the playoffs. 

"While we’re disappointed that he won’t get the chance to compete for the 2022 championship by missing the start of the playoffs, his well-being is the only thing that matters to us," Wilson said. 

KYLE BUSCH REFLECTS ON TOUGH NASCAR CUP SEASON: ‘IT’S BEEN A LOT OF SLEEPLESS NIGHTS'

Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 SiriusXM Radio Toyota, waits on the grid during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire.

Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 SiriusXM Radio Toyota, waits on the grid during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

NASCAR has stated that Busch’s No. 45 car is still eligible for the owner’s championship. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I will continue to take time to heal and strengthen as I prepare to be back in the car, and will do all I can to help 23XI continue the success we have had this season," Busch said. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.