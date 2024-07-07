Coco Gauff upset by fellow American Emma Navarro in straight sets at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff is out of Wimbledon after fellow American Emma Navarro, the 19th-ranked women’s tennis player in the field, took down the No. 2 player in straight sets during their Round of 16 match on Sunday.

Navarro, 23, needed only one hour and 14 minutes to defeat Gauff, 6-4, 6-3, to move to the quarterfinals on Tuesday against No. 7 Jasmine Paolini, who she has beaten in all three of their previous matchups.

This is Navarro’s first Grand Slam quarterfinal, marking this victory as quite easily the biggest win of her career.

Navarro and Gauff will be teammates during this year’s Olympics in Paris, but the latter defeated the former this year in the semifinals at Auckland.

This is the second win for Navarro against a top-two player in her career, as she previously defeated then-No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells this year.

One key to Navarro’s game on Sunday was her ability to score at the net, going a perfect 9-for-9 in the forecourt to take down Gauff, who was 8-for-12 in those scenarios.

Gauff also was having trouble with her forehand during the match, committing 16 unforced errors from that side compared to Navarro’s 10. The match point came on one of those errors, as Gauff put a forehand right into the net for Navarro to walk away victorious.

Gauff’s loss came after another shocker earlier this weekend when No. 1-ranked women’s single Iga Swiatek was surprisingly upset by Yulia Putintseva, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, in the third round on Saturday.

Navarro, the daughter of American billionaire businessman Ben Navarro, who is the founder and CEO of Sherman Financial Group LLC, which owns Credit One Bank, also defeated former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka in her Wimbledon draw up to this point.

Navarro has played in big matches in her career, including her run to winning the NCAA Singles Championship in 2021 for the University of Virginia.

But obviously the stakes are much higher heading into Tuesday, where she hopes to make a continued run toward a Grand Slam title.

And even if Navarro can’t fulfill that goal, she’s likely to make an appearance in the Top 15 world rankings no matter what happens moving forward.

