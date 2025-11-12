Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers lose All-Star guard for rest of season with hip fracture

Beal only played six games for the Clippers this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without All-Star guard Bradley Beal for the rest of the season with a hip fracture, the team announced on Wednesday.

Beal is expected to make a full recovery in six to nine months.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bradley Beal plays the Suns

Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal (0) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Nov. 6, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

"We met with numerous doctors and specialists around the country in collaboration with the entire Clippers medical staff over the last few days, and came to the decision unanimously that the surgery will allow Brad to have a full and complete recovery," Mark Bartelstein of PrioritySports told ESPN.

Beal joined the Clippers on a two-year, $11 million contract in the offseason after two seasons with the Phoenix Suns and 11 years with the Washington Wizards. He was expected to add some extra depth to the roster with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

Bradley Beal warms up for a game

Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal (0) warms up prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Intuit Dome on Oct. 24, 2025. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

76ERS PLAYER'S MOM PLAYFULLY SCOLDS SON FOR EMPHATIC OUTBURST AFTER BIG SHOT

However, Beal only played in six games with the Clippers, averaging 8.2 points and 1.7 assists per game before the injury. He was already set to miss Wednesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets before of left hip soreness. He was already missing games because of a left knee injury and lower back soreness.

Los Angeles is 3-7 this season.

Bradley Beal celebrates a 3-pointer vs the Suns

Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal celebrates a made 3-pointer against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Beal earned three All-Star selections in his 11 seasons with Washington. He played all 82 games for the Wizards in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Since then, he’s only played at least 60 games once.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue