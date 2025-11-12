Clippers lose All-Star guard for rest of season with hip fracture

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without All-Star guard Bradley Beal for the rest of the season with a hip fracture, the team announced on Wednesday.

Beal is expected to make a full recovery in six to nine months.

"We met with numerous doctors and specialists around the country in collaboration with the entire Clippers medical staff over the last few days, and came to the decision unanimously that the surgery will allow Brad to have a full and complete recovery," Mark Bartelstein of PrioritySports told ESPN.

Beal joined the Clippers on a two-year, $11 million contract in the offseason after two seasons with the Phoenix Suns and 11 years with the Washington Wizards. He was expected to add some extra depth to the roster with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

However, Beal only played in six games with the Clippers, averaging 8.2 points and 1.7 assists per game before the injury. He was already set to miss Wednesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets before of left hip soreness. He was already missing games because of a left knee injury and lower back soreness.

Los Angeles is 3-7 this season.

Beal earned three All-Star selections in his 11 seasons with Washington. He played all 82 games for the Wizards in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Since then, he’s only played at least 60 games once.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.