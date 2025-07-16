Clippers land 3-time All-Star Bradley Beal in stunning post-buyout move from Suns: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bradley Beal’s tenure with the Phoenix Suns is at an end, and he’s already joining a rival in the Western Conference.

Beal, the three-time All-Star shooting guard, agreed to a contract buyout with the Suns, and ESPN reported on Wednesday his plan is to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal for next season.

The deal reportedly has a player option for Beal, which could clear the way for him to be a highly sought-after free agent in 2026 if he wishes to opt out of his deal.

Beal will join a Clippers squad that already sports Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Ivica Zubac and more.

The Clippers have been active in free agency as well, adding veteran center Brook Lopez, who can also hit the three-ball if needed. They traded Norman Powell to the Miami Heat as part of a three-team deal that got them forward John Collins from the Utah Jazz as well.

Beal’s tenure in Phoenix was disappointing, to say the least. It’s why the Suns granted him permission to speak with teams interested in a potential trade. But after that process over the last few weeks, both sides agreed on a buyout to allow Beal to go elsewhere.

Teams like the Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers pursued Beal, per ESPN. There reportedly were conversations with his representation over the last few weeks.

As part of the buyout, the report said Beal will be giving the Suns $13.9 million of the $110 million remaining on the final two years of his pact back to the franchise. The Suns will likely not be hitting their books with that remaining money over the next two seasons, rather extrapolating it over a few years.

Beal averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds with the Suns over the past two seasons. He also shot 50.5% from the field, as well as 40.7% from three-point range.

However, injuries and overall team woes made the stay in Phoenix hard. Beal played 106 of his possible 164 contests with the Suns.

Beal’s stardom in the NBA began with the Washington Wizards, who he played 11 seasons for after being drafted to the franchise in 2012.

Over his 13-year career, Beal has averaged 21.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game over 801 contests.

