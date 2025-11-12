76ers player's mom playfully scolds son for emphatic outburst after big shot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Second-year Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards had a breakout game off the bench in the team’s 102-100 win on Tuesday night, but received a scolding from his mother.

Edwards scored 22 points on 8-of-9 from the field, including 5-of-6 from downtown, in 27 minutes. He added three rebounds, three assists and a steal to his stat line. He led the 76ers in scoring, just ahead of Tyrese Maxey’s 21 points. Andre Drummond added 14 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Edwards was asked in the team’s postgame media availability what he yelled after his 3-pointer put the 76ers ahead with 4:43 left in the fourth quarter. He had to think about it, but his mother chimed in.

"I know what he said. He’s gonna get a beating," Ebony Twiggs said, causing everyone in the room to laugh.

Edwards was a bit red-faced.

"Well, she knows," he said with a sheepish smile, adding that he said, "Let’s freaking go."

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 24 points. Boston failed to hold onto an eight-point lead with six minutes left to play.

The 76ers added Edwards last season as he went undrafted despite playing with the Kentucky Wildcats in college. He played 44 games for Philadelphia in the 2024-25 season, averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

In nine games this season, Edwards is averaging 6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

Philadelphia moved to 7-4 with the win. Boston fell to 5-7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.