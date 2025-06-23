Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers' James Harden faces negligence accusation amid sexual assault lawsuit against nephew

The lawsuit was filed in Harris County, Texas

Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden was accused of negligence as his nephew was sued over alleged sexual assault and rape that occurred at a New Year’s Eve party in December 2024.

Marisa Watley accused Justice Armani Blackburn of sexual assault and rape in the lawsuit filed in Harris County, Texas. The lawsuit accused Harden of negligence "due to the conduct of his in-home security staff after the party," according to a news release from Wigdor Law.

A lawyer wasn’t listed for Blackburn. Fox News Digital reached out to Harden’s agency and the Clippers for comment.

Watley claimed that Harden’s security team removed two of her friends who had attended the party at his home with her despite "their pleas that she was still inside." Watley’s friends contacted her sister, Elaina, who then got in touch with Harden’s sister — the mother of Blackburn. The lawsuit said that Elaina Watley was able to get a photo to Harden’s security, but team members said there was a woman in the home with Blackburn, but the woman was not Marisa Watley.

The lawsuit alleged that if Harden’s security team would have "acted responsibly," then they would have stopped the alleged rape.

"Since New Year’s Day, when I reported the rape by Mr. Blackburn to the police, I have remained puzzled by how Mr. Harden’s security behaved that day—it is painful to imagine that this all could have been stopped in time," Watley said in a statement. "I hope this complaint pushes security employees generally to act more responsibly when women are in danger."

Watley’s lawyers said they plan to hold Blackburn and Harden accountable for their alleged actions.

