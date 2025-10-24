NBA Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups denies wrongdoing after arrest in FBI gambling probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Basketball Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups, through a statement from his attorney, denied any wrongdoing after being among the more than 30 people arrested Thursday in connection with an FBI investigation into an alleged gambling ring with suspected links to New York crime families.

"Anyone who knows Chauncey Billups knows he is a man of integrity; men of integrity do not cheat and defraud others," a statement from attorney Chris Heywood read.

"To believe that Chauncey Billups did what the federal government is accusing him of is to believe that he would risk his Hall of Fame legacy, his reputation, and his freedom. He would not jeopardize those things for anything, let alone a card game."

Heywood claimed Billups "has never and would never gamble on basketball games, provide insider information, or sacrifice the trust of his team and the League, as it would tarnish the game he has devoted his entire life to."

According to the statement, Billups and his legal team intend to "fight these allegations with the same tenacity that marked his 28-year career."

Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former player and assistant coach Damon Jones were charged as part of an investigation into rigged poker games with alleged ties to the La Cosa Nostra crime families. Billups and Jones, dubbed the "face cards," were allegedly used as celebrity figures to draw in competitors for the allegedly rigged poker games.

The DOJ said that in April 2019, Billups was one of five defendants who "organized and participated in rigged poker games" in Las Vegas "using a rigged shuffling machine," with the victims losing at least $50,000. One of the defendants texted another co-conspirator that Billups should purposely lose a hand to avoid cheating suspicions.

During that game, a defendant said one of the victims had "acted like he wanted Chauncey to have his money" because he was "star-struck" by Billups, according to officials.

Officials said that everyone except the victims involved in the rigged games was aware of the scheme.

Billups, the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, was placed on immediate leave by the team following Thursday's arrest.

"We are aware of the allegations involving head coach Chauncey Billups, and the Trail Blazers are fully cooperating with the investigation," the team said. "Billups has been placed on immediate leave, and Tiago Splitter will assume head coaching duties in the interim. Any further questions should be directed to the NBA."

Billups was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. He’s set to be arraigned at a federal courthouse in New York on Nov. 24.

