Cleveland Browns
Published

Cleveland police identify suspect responsible for damage to Browns' field

Police say suspect damaged Browns' field after driving pickup truck on it

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Police in Cleveland have identified a suspect in the Nov. 22 incident at FirstEnergy Stadium where the Browns’ field was torn up by a vehicle before their Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Anthony Robert Westley O’Neal, 21, was named a suspect more than a week after a man broke into the stadium and drove a pickup truck around the field, causing visible damage.

Tire tracks can be seen on the field at First Energy Stadium during team warm-ups before the game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Nov. 27, 2022. Earlier in the week, a man drove a pickup around the field and tore up the turf.

Tire tracks can be seen on the field at First Energy Stadium during team warm-ups before the game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Nov. 27, 2022. Earlier in the week, a man drove a pickup around the field and tore up the turf. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

According to police reports, a security manager said he saw a man jump the fence before walking into the stadium, taking two Browns scarves and eventually getting into a Ford F-150 pickup truck and driving it on the field, FOX8 reported.

The incident reportedly took place just after midnight.

"We are aware of the incident that occurred early Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium and have provided the Cleveland Division of Police with all relevant information," the Browns said in a statement at the time.

"Based on our internal evaluation, there was some superficial damage to the playing field that our grounds maintenance team is currently working to repair. We take great pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium’s playing surface, [we] have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Buccaneers."

While no charges have been field, O'Neal will be a "direct indictment" to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury, police said Thursday.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

