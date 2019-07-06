Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco says he is battling leukemia

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco told fans Saturday that he is being treated for leukemia, but remains hopeful of returning to pitch again this season.

The team posted video on Twitter of Carrasco declaring: “This is going to make me stronger than I’ve ever been.”

Carrasco, 32, who is known as Cookie, said he found out he had leukemia in May.

“I never thought I have something like this because I play baseball I’m like super healthy or something like that,” he said. “You never know what’s going on inside your body.”

Carrasco said he is pushing himself to work through his illness.

He expects to back with the team at the end of the month.

Leukemia is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. There are numerous forms of the disease, many of which are highly treatable.

Carrasco has been on the injured list since June 5 when the team announced that he had been diagnosed with a blood condition.

He was not pitching up to his standards and feeling lethargic for weeks in May before getting checked. He told a TV station in the Dominican Republic that doctors "saw something different in my blood."

Teammate Mike Freeman tweeted Saturday, “A great person and great teammate. Continued prayers for Cookie as he beats this and gets back on the bump.”

Carrasco is 4-6 this year with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts. He has given up 14 home runs in 65 innings.

He has been with Cleveland since 2009 coming from Philadelphia as part of the blockbuster trade for Cliff Lee. The Indians signed him to a $47 million, four-year contract in December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.