Cleveland Indians' Carlos Carrasco diagnosed with blood condition

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco will be out indefinitely after it was revealed Wednesday he was diagnosed with a blood condition.

Carrasco had been feeling lethargic for weeks and was taking a leave of absence to “explore the optimal treatment and recovery options,” the team said. He was placed on the injured list.

NEW YORK LAWMAKERS GO AFTER TOM BRADY AMID NICKNAME FIGHT: 'THERE'S ONLY ONE TOM TERRIFIC'

The team said details surrounding the Indians pitcher’s condition would be released at the discretion of his family, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

Manager Terry Francona told reporters that Carrasco’s condition was the main focus of a meeting before Cleveland’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

“We do a pretty good job of closing ranks,” Francona told reporters, according to the Plain-Dealer. “Not that you can ever take the place of a guy’s own family, but the guys in that room are pretty special to each other. They look out for each other. At times like this, they’ve risen to the occasion before, and they will again.”

It’s unclear when Carrasco will be able to return.

Jason Kipnis said his teammates will be there for the righty.

“This is one of those times where it puts things in perspective,” Kipnis said. “We’re going to be there for him as best we can.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carrasco had a 4-6 record with a 4.98 ERA and 79 strikeouts before the diagnosis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.