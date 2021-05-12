Cleveland Browns 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Cleveland Browns broke through and finally got back to the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and finished with 10 or more wins for the first time since the 1994 season.

With the monkey off their backs, the Browns are now free to build upon an intriguing season. The team got better on defense with the additions of Jadeveon Clowney and John Johnson III. Cleveland will also have a fully healthy Odell Beckham Jr. and Nick Chubb.

Cleveland will start its season off with a rematch of their divisional-round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 on the road on Sept. 12. Browns fans will be hoping for a different result after last season ended on a sour note.

The Browns will finish the 2021 campaign against the Cincinnati Bengals. The final matchup of the season could have some playoff implications attached to it.

Here’s who the Browns will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Raiders, Broncos, Lions, Bears, Texans, Cardinals

Away Opponents: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Chiefs, Chargers, Packers, Vikings, Patriots

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 140-130-2

Here is the Browns’ 2021 regular-season schedule: