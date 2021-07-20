Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Clay Travis: Nikole Hannah-Jones’ Cuba take severely lacks perspective

Cuba's protests against the government have drawn global attention

By Sam Amico | Fox News
close
Daughter of Cuban immigrants on protests demanding freedom from communist dictatorship Video

Daughter of Cuban immigrants on protests demanding freedom from communist dictatorship

Barbara Balmaseda, with Miami Young Republicans, says her parents left Cuba so that she and her brother 'could have a better life.'

Perhaps not surprisingly, "1619 Project" founder Nikole Hannah-Jones went on a podcast in 2019 and said that "Cuba has the least inequality between black and white people any place really in the hemisphere."

Perhaps also not surprisingly, OutKick founder Clay Travis can basically only roll his eyes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Everybody has different interpretations of history, but what they need to do is be supported in some form or fashion by fact," Clay says in his latest video. "… But Jones said that Cuba is the most equal country in the Western Hemisphere. And she was saying that in praise of Fidel Castro and in praise of Cuba. And this is something that I believes deserves more attention.

UFC'S JORGE MASVIDAL CALLS COLIN KAEPERNICK COWARD OVER FIDEL CASTRO T-SHIRT

"There’s a lot of left-wingers out there that are socialist, that are communist, that refuse to criticize Cuba because Cuba is a communist country. The equality angle is so funny because, yeah, they may be equal in some ways … but everybody lives in an awful environment."

In other words, those in support of communism don’t want "a wide variety of outcome," as Clay says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Basically, equal is not good for anyone when "equal" actually means "equally bad." For more on this topic, check out Clay’s full video below.