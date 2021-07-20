Clay Travis: Nikole Hannah-Jones’ Cuba take severely lacks perspective

Perhaps not surprisingly, "1619 Project" founder Nikole Hannah-Jones went on a podcast in 2019 and said that "Cuba has the least inequality between black and white people any place really in the hemisphere."

Perhaps also not surprisingly, OutKick founder Clay Travis can basically only roll his eyes.

"Everybody has different interpretations of history, but what they need to do is be supported in some form or fashion by fact," Clay says in his latest video. "… But Jones said that Cuba is the most equal country in the Western Hemisphere. And she was saying that in praise of Fidel Castro and in praise of Cuba. And this is something that I believes deserves more attention.

"There’s a lot of left-wingers out there that are socialist, that are communist, that refuse to criticize Cuba because Cuba is a communist country. The equality angle is so funny because, yeah, they may be equal in some ways … but everybody lives in an awful environment."

In other words, those in support of communism don’t want "a wide variety of outcome," as Clay says.

Basically, equal is not good for anyone when "equal" actually means "equally bad." For more on this topic, check out Clay’s full video below.