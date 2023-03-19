Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Lions
Published

CJ Gardner-Johnson agrees to 1-year deal with Lions after Super Bowl appearance with Eagles

Gardner-Johnson tied for NFL lead with 6 interceptions

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions on Sunday night after he helped the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance last month.

Gardner-Johnson’s agent, Kevin Conner of Universal Sports Management, confirmed to NFL Network the deal was for one year and worth $8 million with $6.5 million guaranteed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Zach Pascal #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles and C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after a fourth down stop during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Zach Pascal #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles and C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after a fourth down stop during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The defensive back was traded from the New Orleans Saints to the Eagles in the 2022 offseason. In his lone season with the Eagles, he tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions and had 67 combined tackles. He added eight passes defended. He only played 12 regular-season games for Philadelphia.

In the Super Bowl LVII loss, he had four tackles and played in all the defensive snaps for the Eagles.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs onto the field prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs onto the field prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

LAREMY TUNSIL TWEETS THE PERFECT REACTION TO REPORTED HISTORIC CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH TEXANS

There were questions about whether the Eagles were going to retain Gardner-Johnson in the offseason, but it appeared they will lose another member of a defense that was second in yards allowed and eighth in points allowed. Philadelphia has also lost Javon Hargrave, Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards in the offseason.

Gardner-Johnson is now reunited with Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn. Campbell and Glenn were assistants in New Orleans before taking the reins in Detroit.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles takes the field prior to playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles takes the field prior to playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lions were 9-8 last season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.