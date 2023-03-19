CJ Gardner-Johnson agrees to 1-year deal with Lions after Super Bowl appearance with Eagles

C.J. Gardner-Johnson agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions on Sunday night after he helped the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance last month.

Gardner-Johnson’s agent, Kevin Conner of Universal Sports Management, confirmed to NFL Network the deal was for one year and worth $8 million with $6.5 million guaranteed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The defensive back was traded from the New Orleans Saints to the Eagles in the 2022 offseason. In his lone season with the Eagles, he tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions and had 67 combined tackles. He added eight passes defended. He only played 12 regular-season games for Philadelphia.

In the Super Bowl LVII loss, he had four tackles and played in all the defensive snaps for the Eagles.

LAREMY TUNSIL TWEETS THE PERFECT REACTION TO REPORTED HISTORIC CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH TEXANS

There were questions about whether the Eagles were going to retain Gardner-Johnson in the offseason, but it appeared they will lose another member of a defense that was second in yards allowed and eighth in points allowed. Philadelphia has also lost Javon Hargrave, Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards in the offseason.

Gardner-Johnson is now reunited with Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn. Campbell and Glenn were assistants in New Orleans before taking the reins in Detroit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lions were 9-8 last season.