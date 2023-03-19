Laremy Tunsil tweets the perfect reaction to reported historic contract extension with Texans

Laremy Tunsil and the Houston Texans reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension that would make him the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history.

Tunsil and the Texans agreed to a three-year, $75 million extension that included at least $50 million in guarantees and could be worth up to $60 million in total guarantees, the NFL Network reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The three-time Pro Bowler tweeted the perfect reaction to the reported deal, taking a page out of North Carolina A&T coach Sam Washington’s playbook. Washington went viral in 2018 for his pep talk with his players. Tunsil tweeted out the seven-second clip.

"Tell ‘em to bring me my money," Washington says in the video.

Washington’s moment went viral following the team’s win against East Carolina.

COWBOYS ACQUIRE BRANDIN COOKS FROM TEXANS, ADDING MORE FIREPOWER TO POTENT OFFENSE

Houston acquired Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins in a trade right before the start of the 2019 season. The Texans traded a 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick along with Johnson Bademosi and Julie’n Davenport. Houston also received a 2020 fourth-round pick, 2021 sixth-round pick and Kenny Stills in the deal.

Tunsil has still proved to be one of the best offensive lineman in the league. All three of his Pro Bowl seasons came with the Texans.

He could be protecting a rookie quarterback come the start of the 2023 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston acquired Shaq Mason from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the week to help solidify the offensive line even further.