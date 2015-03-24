Cingrani throws 7 solid innings, Hamilton triples twice as Reds beat Diamondbacks 9-1

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Tony Cingrani pitched seven solid innings, Billy Hamilton hit two triples and the Cincinnati Reds topped the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-1 Thursday in a split-squad game.

Cingrani found out earlier that he will start the second game of the season against St. Louis on April 2. It's his first time on an opening-day roster.

The 24-year old left-hander allowed one run and five hits, including a homer by Nick Evans. Cingrani walked one but picked off two runners.

Hamilton also singled. The speedster is expected to be in the opening day lineup, leading off in center field.

Hamilton almost hit his second homer of the spring. His drive bounced high off the wall and got past right fielder Jordan Parraz, and Hamilton took a wide turn at third but held.

Randall Delgado, hoping for a place in the Diamondbacks' rotation, pitched four innings and gave up two runs and seven hits.