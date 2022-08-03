Christian Vazquez thanks Red Sox fans in heartfelt message: 'I will hear your cheers in my heart forever'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christian Vazquez posted a heartfelt tribute on social media to his former team after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros ahead of the deadline earlier this week.

In an unusual fashion, the Red Sox catcher only had to go through the clubhouse to reach his new team. Houston and Boston were scheduled to play that night.

Vazquez posted a touching note on Instagram, recalling his time in Boston and their run to a World Series championship in 2018.

"My extended family. There are a lot of mixed feelings as I am writing this. It has been a 15 years that we have spent together. Starting back in 2008 when I was drafted by the Red Sox and I left home at 17. Going through the minors and finally making it to the big show in 2014, with all of you behind me. Then in 2015 getting Tommy John and healing from that. To 2018, the great season, when I and you became WORLD CHAMPIONS," he wrote.

"Red Sox Nation has been with me all the way. You have seen me grow up as a person and as a player. I went through all the minor league teams, from the extended rookie season, Lowell Spinners, Greenville Drive, Salem Red Sox, Portland Sea Dogs, and the Pawtucket Red Sox, and I have so much to be grateful for. The coaches, clubhouse staff, trainers, and teammates who became my family during my time in all of the Red Sox teams, I am forever grateful, for you helped me when I was away from my family and I felt supported by you.

"It is true that Red Sox Nation is one of the best fan base in baseball and in the WORLD! Your energy at Fenway, and even on the road, cannot be replicated, and I will hear your cheers in my heart forever. I hope to one day come back to you again, even if I have a different uniform on my back. My family and I will always miss you. Boston will always have a place in my heart, and this is me leaving a piece of it with you. May God Bless all of you, Love you forever Red Sox Nation!"

Vazquez also told fans of his new team he was ready to help the Astros get another World Series ring.

The 31-year-old catcher has played in 84 games this season for Boston. He is hitting .282 with a .759 OPS. He has hit eight home runs and drove in 42 runs.