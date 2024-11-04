Christian McCaffrey takes big step toward returning to 49ers' backfield heading into Week 10

Could this be the week the San Francisco 49ers finally get Christian McCaffrey back on the field?

McCaffrey, who has been battling Achilles tendinitis in both ankles, has yet to make his 2024 season debut. But that could change in Week 10 as the 49ers officially opened McCaffrey’s practice window on Monday.

That means McCaffrey has 21 days to be added to the active roster, or he would need to be done for the season.

But it’s not expected that McCaffrey needs the full 21 days, and there’s a chance he will suit up for the team’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road after their bye week.

To say this has been a long time coming would be an understatement. McCaffrey’s injury status went on a roller-coaster ride starting with head coach Kyle Shanahan saying at the beginning of training camp that his star running back would miss a couple of weeks due to a calf injury.

But a massive surprise came when McCaffrey was not active for the team’s opening week matchup against the New York Jets. Jordan Mason has assumed McCaffrey’s duties in the starting role.

Then another blow came when the 49ers announced McCaffrey would go on injured reserve, forcing him to miss at least four games, but it’s been many more since then.

It even got to the point where McCaffrey ventured over to Germany to receive expert treatment for his Achilles injury. And then Shanahan revealed that McCaffrey has been dealing with it in both ankles.

Either way, it’s a good sign San Fran is opening up McCaffrey’s practice window despite Mason and rookie Isaac Guerendo doing very well as he recovered.

McCaffrey was the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2023, leading the league with 1,459 rushing yards and finding the end zone a total of 21 times (14 on the ground, seven through the air) as he anchored the 49ers’ offense with his production.

Having McCaffrey in the backfield opened up loads of possibilities for Shanahan and gave quarterback Brock Purdy, who continues to prove he’s a franchise quarterback, another weapon to work with, forcing defenders to respect McCaffrey’s ability for a home run sprint to the end zone.

The 49ers ended up making the Super Bowl in February thanks in part to McCaffrey, though they weren’t able to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco finds itself in an odd situation compared to past seasons; they’re tied with the Los Angeles Rams at 4-4 in the NFC West, which is led by the Arizona Cardinals at 5-4.

Of course, the race for the division throne is very close, but the 49ers have not looked like their usually dominant selves with McCaffrey out.

If and when he returns to the fold, perhaps the offense will get back to blowing out teams.

For now, 49ers fans – and eager fantasy football owners who have stashed McCaffrey – await what happens in this very important week.

