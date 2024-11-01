Nick Bosa not likely to face suspension for MAGA hat as NFL reviews incident: report

The NFL is reportedly reviewing the incident in which San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa showed off a "Make America Great Again" hat during a live postgame interview, according to a report.

Bosa is reportedly not facing suspension, but could be fined for violating league rules, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported. The incident occurred when Bosa crashed 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s postgame interview after the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Bosa came up behind Purdy and pointed to his hat. San Francisco tight end George Kittle laughed as the star defensive player ran back toward the locker room.

During the postgame press conference, Bosa would not speak on the issue.

"I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time," he said after the game.

Bosa has been a longtime supporter of former President Trump, going back to before he entered the NFL. He revealed in 2019 that he cleansed his X account of Trump posts and criticism of former 49ers quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick over fears he might not be fully embraced by the city of San Francisco should he get drafted by the 49ers.

Former Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher lent his support to Bosa. He commented on Bosa’s Instagram post, in which the 49ers defensive lineman posted a collage of photos including the moment he showed off the supportive Trump cap.

"MAGA," Urlacher wrote in the comments section, along with two American flags.

Meanwhile, Robert Rivas, who serves as the 71st speaker of the California State Assembly, called for Bosa to be traded.

"I hope [49ers CEO] @JedYork trades Nick Bosa to Mar-A-Lago. As a lifelong @49ers fan, I can say I’ve seen enough of Bosa in California," Rivas posted on X .

The NFL rulebook states in Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 what players are allowed to wear and, more importantly, what they are not allowed to when they get to the stadium on game day.

"The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns. Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial; must not be worn for more than one football season," the rule reads.

"Throughout the period on game day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office," the handbook states.

The rule also breaks down that such things as "anniversaries or memorable events, or to honor or commemorate individuals" with helmet decals, jersey patches and arm bands are allowed as long as the league office is notified.

The league previously handed out a $10,000 fine to Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens for displaying a personal message on his eye black during a game against the Cowboys on Oct. 6.

Meanwhile, Bosa is not the only vocal Trump supporter in the league.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker also endorsed Trump earlier this year, while Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV has stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris.