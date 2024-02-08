Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey named Offensive Player of the Year ahead of Super Bowl, Myles Garrett gets Defensive nod

Both were first-round picks in 2017

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The obvious is now official: Christian McCaffrey and Myles Garrett were named the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year on Thursday night.

The San Francisco 49ers running back beat out Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, and likely MVP Lamar Jackson to win his first ever OPOY. This is Garrett's first DPOY, as he beat DaRon Bland, Maxx Crosby, T.J. Watt, and Micah Parsons.

McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,459 - the closest was Derrick Henry with 1,167. His 2,023 scrimmage yards were also tops in the NFL, and his 21 total touchdowns were tied with Raheem Mostert for the most in the league.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Christian McCaffrey runs

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

McCaffrey scored at least one touchdown in 13 of the 16 games he played.

The 49ers acquired McCaffrey in a trade last season from the Carolina Panthers that put them on another pedestal. In his 27 games as a Niner, he has scored 31 total touchdowns.

Of course, he has other hardware on his mind, as he will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey runs

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.  (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

BRETT FAVRE SAYS TOBY KEITH TOLD HIM HE QUIT CHEMO, WAS 'OK' WITH 'WHATEVER HAPPENS'

As for Garrett, the Cleveland Browns' defense end was named a first-team All-Pro for the third time in the last four seasons, living up to his billing as a No. 1 pick.

Garrett racked up 14.0 sacks, making his fifth Pro Bowl. He finished in fifth place in the DPOY voting last year.

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns beat the Jaguars 31-27. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Garrett and McCaffrey were both selected in the 2017 NFL Draft - Garrett the first, and McCaffrey the eighth.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.