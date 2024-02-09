Expand / Collapse search
UCLA Bruins

Chip Kelly departing UCLA, expected to take Ohio State offensive coordinator job: report

Kelly has been UCLA's head coach for six seasons

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
College football was supposed to be entering its quiet period. 

In a shocking move, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly informed the school of his departure on Friday. 

Pasadena, CA - UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly talks with quarterback Dante Moore in the fourth quarter of the Pac-12 game against the Washington State Cougars at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Bruins won, 25 -17.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"I want to sincerely thank Chip for his service to UCLA Football and our student-athletes across the past six seasons and wish the best to him and his wife Jill moving forward," said UCLA's Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond in a press release. 

Kelly is expected to become the next offensive coordinator at Ohio State as Bill O’Brien prepares to take the head coaching vacancy at Boston College, according to ESPN. O’Brien was named as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator in January. 

Kelly departs UCLA after six seasons in Westwood, where he led the Bruins to a record of 35-34 and back-to-back bowl game appearances in 2022 and 2023. 

Bill O'Brien coaches the Patriots

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien looks on during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

UCLA has begun a national search for its next head coach. 

"It is imperative that we support our student-athletes and put them in the best position to succeed," said Jarmond. "UCLA is a special place, and we are confident we will find a leader for our football program who develops young men on and off the field and embodies our True Bruin Values."

UCLA is preparing for its move to the Big Ten conference beginning in 2024 after the Bruins and USC announced their plan to depart the Pac-12 in 2022. 

The move by both schools eventually led to the end of the Pac-12 as it has been known, with Oregon and Washington also departing for the Big Ten. 

Chip Kelly coaches UCLA

UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly walks on the field during a college football game against the Cal Golden Bears on November 25, 2023, at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA.  (Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah will join the Big 12 in 2024, while Stanford and Cal will head to the ACC. 

Oregon State and Washington State are the last two remaining Pac-12 schools and will play six games each against Mountain West opponents next season. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.