Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NCAA

SEC reveals 2022-23 revenue distribution, with each school averaging $51.3M

Total revenue distribution was $741M

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Southeastern Conference is doing quite well. 

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday that the SEC distributed $741 million to its 14 schools from the 2022-23 fiscal year. 

Greg Sankey speaks at SEC Media Days

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during Day One of 2023 SEC Media Days at Grand Hyatt Nashville on July 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

According to the conference, $718 million came directly from the SEC office, with another $23 million that was retained by schools participating in 2022-23 football bowl games

NICK SABAN JOINING ESPN AS ANALYST AFTER RETIRING FROM ALABAMA

Each school received an average of $51.3 million. 

"SEC member universities are proud to support thousands of student-athletes who participate in broad-based athletics programs across the league," Sankey said. "SEC universities are committed to providing a high-level experience for all of our participants through an impactful and life-changing college experience that includes world-class support in coaching, training, academic counseling, medical care, mental health support, nutrition, life-skills development and post-eligibility healthcare coverage for student-athletes."

The SEC logo on the football field

The SEC Championship logo painted on the field prior to the SEC Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023 in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The $718 million in revenue is a $19.2 million increase from the previous year. The majority of the revenue comes from television agreements, postseason bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC Football Championship Game, the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament and NCAA Championships.  

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The conference said the distribution amount did not include $8.1 million of NCAA and SEC grants. 

The SEC is preparing to jump to 16 schools beginning in 2024, with the additions of the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners to the conference. 

Last week, the SEC and the Big Ten Conference announced the formation of a joint advisory group that will seek to address the "significant challenges facing college athletics and the opportunities for betterment of the student-athlete experience." 

The SEC logo on a yard marker

General view of the SEC logo on a yard marker as the South Carolina Gamecocks play against the Texas A&M Aggies on Oct. 28, 2023 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The announcement comes as college athletics is experiencing a major upheaval as name, image and likeness, conference realignment and the transfer portal have taken over. 

"The Big Ten and the SEC have substantial investment in the NCAA and there is no question that the voices of our two conferences are integral to governance and other reform efforts," said Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti. "We recognize the similarity in our circumstances, as well as the urgency to address the common challenges we face."

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.