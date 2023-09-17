Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Travis Kelce's touchdown gets Taylor Swift-inspired announcer call

Ian Eagle had perfect opportunity to drop Swift reference in game

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was back on the field Sunday, and of course, Patrick Mahomes used him to score a touchdown in the team’s win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And CBS announcer Ian Eagle used that score by Kelce, his first of the season after missing Week 1 due to a knee injury, to make a reference to the tight end’s rumored relationship with Taylor Swift.

While it’s not confirmed that Kelce and Swift are officially dating, it’s been reported the two have been "quietly hanging out" for weeks now. So, Eagle took the opportunity to allude to the rumors as Kelce celebrated his touchdown. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce catches touchdown

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on September 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

"Kelce finds a blank space for the score," Eagle said.

APP USERS VIEW THE MOMENT HERE.

It was a great call by Eagle considering Kelce broke out of his normal route to find an actual blank space in the Jaguars’ end zone for Mahomes to hit him with no defenders around.

CHIEFS HAVE CLUTCH FOURTH-QUARTER STOPS TO BEAT JAGUARS IN WEEK 2

"Blank Space" also happens to be a huge hit by Swift, so the two worlds collided perfectly.

Travis Kelce celebrates touchdown

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on September 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Mahomes was looking for Kelce a lot in this game, but they were only able to convert on four of nine targets.

However, the touchdown by Kelce gave the Chiefs a seven-point lead, which they never relinquished in a sloppy offensive game for both sides.

As Kelce continues to get more healthy, he and Mahomes are expected to continue their dominance in the NFL as one of the best duos in the game. 

Travis Kelce warms up

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And perhaps that could lead to more Swift-based announcer calls as long as the two continue to hang out.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.