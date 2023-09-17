Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs have clutch fourth-quarter stops to beat Jaguars in Week 2

Travis Kelce returned and scored his first touchdown of the season

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Kansas City Chiefs, getting Travis Kelce and Chris Jones back on the field, took down the Jacksonville Jaguars, 17-9, to pick up its first win of the season. 

Kelce's touchdown in the second half, a 9-yard strike from Patrick Mahomes for his first on the season, was just what the Chiefs needed in this surprisingly low-scoring game between two powerhouse offenses. Kelce finished with just four catches for 26 yards in his season debut. 

With the score at 17-9 late in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars had a chance to tie the game when Trevor Lawrence led a drive 12 plays into Chiefs' territory. But a pass to his top target, Calvin Ridley, saw the star wide receiver not have two feet in the back left of the end zone. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Skyy Moore celebrates touchdown

Skyy Moore of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a receiving touchdown against the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sept. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

As a result, the Jaguars turned it over on downs, and the Chiefs closed it out. 

Mahomes found Skyy Moore for a 54-yard catch-and-run that virtually iced the win on the ensuing drive. It was typical Mahomes magic as he used his legs to scramble to the right and found an uncovered Moore. 

Moore made up for a bad Week 1 performance with three catches and 70 yards for a touchdown – the Chiefs' first of two in the game – to rebound in Week 2. 

COLTS' ANTHONY RICHARDSON LEAVES GAMES WITH CONCUSSION AFTER SCORING 2 TOUCHDOWNS

Mahomes finished with 305 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on 29 of 41 through the air. He also rushed for 30 yards on seven attempts. 

Lawrence finished 22 of 41 for 216 yards and neither a touchdown nor an interception in the contest. Christian Kirk was his favorite target with 11 catches for 110 yards. The Chiefs were able to hold Ridley, who went off in his return to the NFL last week against the Indianapolis Colts, to just two catches for 32 yards. 

Trevor Lawrence calls out play

Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars signals to his team during the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

It wasn't a pretty first half for either offense, as five straight punts (three for the Jaguars and two for the Chiefs) started this game between two very capable offenses. But a Richie James muffed punt led to the Jaguars capitalizing with the first points of the game, a 32-yard field goal from Brandon McManus. 

Then, it was a turnover party for both teams, which included back-to-back fumbles followed by an Andre Cisco interception of Mahomes. But the Jaguars couldn't make the best out of the opportunity, going 11 plays that resulted in a turnover on downs. 

While it may have been a slow day, Kansas City isn't going to complain with a road victory to tally the first win of the year. They will look to keep that going next week against the Chicago Bears at home. 

Patrick Mahomes runs on field

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs runs down the field during the Jaguars game on Sept. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacksonville will take on the Texans at home in Week 3. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.